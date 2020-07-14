हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami, staff members test negative for coronavirus

Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami, staff members test negative for coronavirus

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his staff members have tested negative for coronavirus COVID-19 on Tuesday. According to reports, the COVID-19 test results of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his staff members have returned negative.

The CM was tested after he came in contact with a minister who had tested positive earlier.

The state government is giving special attention to coronavirus testing, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said adding that following protocol "without any exception, the chief minister subjected himself to the coronavirus testing and today we have the good news that he is negative."

He maintained that the government was transparent in tackling coronavirus and no information was concealed and daily bulletins, district wise data are also being released.

As many as 4,328 cases of fresh coronavirus infection were registered in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours, said the state Health Department on Monday. In a statement issued here on Monday, the Department said the state recorded new coronavirus infections of 4,328 persons, taking the total tally to 142,798.

The total number of Covid-19 patients who died over the past 24-hours was 66 taking the death toll to 2,032. The good news was, 3,035 Covid-19 patients were cured and discharged from various hospitals in the state. The total number of Covid-19 cured persons in the state goes up to 92,567.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and dead stands at 49,969. The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 7,065.

State capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,140 persons testing positive for the virus and the total tally stands at 78,573. The active cases in the city stand at 16,601 while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged in Chennai on Monday stood at 2,079.

