Tamil Nadu Congress MP H Vasanthakumar dies of COVID-19

Congress MP from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu H Vasanthakumar died of coronavirus COVID-19 at a hospital in Chennai on Friday, the hospital said. He died at 6.56 pm at the Apollo Hospital where he was admitted on August 10 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

In an official statement, the Apollo hospital said that he was treated in the critical care unit by a team of doctors for severe COVID pneumonia. But despite all active medical measures, his condition deteriorated gradually due to COVID complication, the statement added.

"It is with profound grief that we announce about the sad demise of Mr H. Vasanthakumar today on 28th August 2020 at 6.56 PM. Vsanthakumar 70 years, current Member of Parliament was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road on 10th August 2020 with COVID infection," read the statement.

We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Shri H. Vasanthakumar. A staunch Congressman, true leader of the people & beloved MP. He will be sorely missed by all members of the Congress party & his followers. Our prayers are with his family in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/BU49MrbNXg — Congress (@INCIndia) August 28, 2020

The news of Kanyakumari MP, Shri H Vasanthakumar’s untimely demise due to Covid-19 has come as a shock. His commitment to the congress ideology of serving the people will remain in our hearts forever. Heartfelt condolences to his friends and family members. pic.twitter.com/oqhrfQXEUD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2020

The 70-year old was a first time MP and a two-time MLA who was elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2019 elections.

