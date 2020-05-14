Tamil Nadu govt issues new testing guidelines for all incoming travellers, amid spike in coronavirus COVID-19 cases

In view of the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, considering the risk of increased transmission given the high number of inter-state, inter-district travellers (based on government-issued E-passes) and ongoing repatriation of Indian nationals from foreign countries, the state government has issued a new set of guidelines for testing incoming travellers.

So far, nine persons who had landed in Chennai via Vande Bharat repatriation flights had tested positive for the coronavirus. While there is a sharp spike in cases over the last week, the state government has permitted a gradual return to normalcy. This has meant that private companies and most standalone shops are open in all non-containment zones of the state, as per stipulated timings and social distancing norms.

Persons from other countries: All persons to be tested on arrival and if tested positive the individual(s) would be admitted in a hospital. In case of a negative result, they will be kept in government-provided institutional quarantine/hotels (on a paid basis). A follow-up test would be taken after the initial 7-day quarantine, and if that result is also found negative the person/s can be sent for home quarantine for the next 14 days.

Persons from other States/Union Territories:

Tests will be conducted on all persons coming into Tamil Nadu from all states and Union territories. In case of a positive result, they would be admitted to hospitals. In case of a negative result, the passengers would have to be under government-provided institutional quarantine facility for 7 days (for persons coming from hotspot states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi). After 7 days if they display no symptoms, they can be sent for home quarantine for 7 days, or they can continue in government quarantine if they do not have facilities at home to be under quarantine.

Persons from non-hotspot states who test negative may be sent into a 14-day home quarantine or institutional quarantine (in case of facilities are not available at home).

Persons travelling between Tamil Nadu’s districts: Testing to be done only for those coming with symptoms, all individuals to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

Exemptions:

* Terminally ill patients, individuals requiring immediate medical attention in a hospital

* Persons who are due to attend the funeral and ritual associated with the death of an immediate family member

* Pregnant women

* Elderly persons over the age of 75 years and requiring assistance

All the above categories claiming medical emergency will be subjected to check up by a medical team to confirm the emergency. Relaxation will not be given for any other category. Persons who seek an exemption in the above categories must submit full detail along with their representation in advance to concerned authorities.