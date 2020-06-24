हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu intensifies lockdown measures, imposes travel restrictions till June 30

Only those with e-passes will be allowed to travel from one district to another, announced the government.

In the wake of rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, the state government on Wednesday intensified lockdown measures and imposed restrictions on inter-district travel across the state till June 30. Only those with e-passes will be allowed to travel from one district to another, announced the government.

The inter-district bus services that were operating in certain routes will be suspended till June 30. So far, six districts are under lockdown until June 30--Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Theni, and Madurai.

The southern state recorded an increase of 2865 new cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the state to 67,468 till 7 pm on Wednesday. Currently, there are 28,836 active cases, 37,763 discharged cases, and 866 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 2,424 people were discharged and 33 people died due to the infection. 

So far, 9.76 lakh samples have been tested in the state and 32,000 in the last 24 hours. The capital of the state, Chennai, recorded 
1,654 new cases in the last 24 hours. Currently, 18673 cases are active and total cases in the city is 45,814.

