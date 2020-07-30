Tamil Nadu Plus One, HSE +1 Results 2020, Plus 2 arrears, HSE +2 arrears Results 2020 on tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn1.gov.in

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has announced that the Tamil Nadu plus one results 2020 is expected to be out on July 31 at 9.30 am. The examination was held in March.

The announcement regarding the Tamil Nadu plus one result has also been made by Tamil Nadu's school education minister KA Sengottaian through social media.

The students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu plus one exam 2020 will be able to check their scorecard at the official websites-www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in or www.dge2.tn.nic.in.

They should follow the steps given below to check their TN Plus One Results 2020:

1. Students should first visit the official website -www.tnresults.nic.in

2. A link for plus one result will appear on the homepage

3. Students should now submit their details like roll number to log in

4. Now, they can view their result on the home screen

5. The students should carefully check their scorecard and down their result for future reference

The students will also be able to get their TN +1 Result 2020 results through SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

According to reports, the Directorate of Government Examinations will also declare the result for plus two students who appeared for the final re-exam on July 27.

More than 8 lakh students registered for TN plus one examination conducted from March 4 to March 23, but the exam slated for March 26 was cancelled in view of the coronavirus lockdown.