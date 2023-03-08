topStoriesenglish2581216
TANCET 2023

TANCET 2023 Hall Tickets To Be RELEASED On This Date At tancet.annauniv.edu- Steps To Download Here

TANCET 2023: TANCET 2023 Hall Tickets will be available beginning March 11, 2023. Aspirants can download their admission cards from the official website, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 02:45 PM IST

TANCET 2023: Anna University will release TANCET 2023 Hall Tickets on March 11, 2023, as per reports. Applicants can obtain their Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test admission cards from the TANCET website at tancet.annauniv.edu.The TANCET examination for M.C.A. and M.B.A. will be held on March 25, 2023. The hall ticket must be provided during the Entrance Examination, as well as during Counseling and Admission.

 If the hall ticket is lost after the Entrance Exam, a duplicate Hall Ticket can be obtained by sending a written request to The Secretary (TANCET/CEETA-PG), Anna University, Chennai - 600 025, indicating the Registration No. / Application No. and the Name of the Examination Centre for a fee of 300/- in the form of a Demand Draft.

TANCET 2023: Here's how to download 

  • Visit the official site of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.
  • Click on TANCET 2023 Hall Tickets link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the hall tickets and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application period began on February 1, 2023. Applicants who did not submit the form or who submitted an incorrect application form will not be awarded a TANCET hall ticket.

