TNPSC Group 4 2023 Result: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the result of the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV) 2022. The board conducted the NEET PG 2023 exam to students seeking admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma programmes for the academic year 2023-24. The counselling process for the same is expected to commence on July 15. The NBEMS administers the exam, while the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is in charge of counselling and seat allotment.

The TNPSC announced 7,301 vacancies in March for various positions such as Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Typist, Bill Collector. It also advertised for positions on bodies including the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board and the Tamil Nadu Housing Board.

TNPSC Results 2023: Here's how to download

Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link for COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION-IV IN GROUP-IV SERVICES

Key in your log in credentials

The TNPSC Group 4 result will appear on the screen

Download and keep a copy of the same for future reference.

The provisional list of eligible candidates for uploading all certificates in support of their claim for onscreen certificate verification will be announced based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the TNPSC Group 4 Written Examination. Following verification, qualified candidates will be invited for Counseling for Departmental Unit assignment in the order of rank and category to which they are eligible according to the vacancy position.