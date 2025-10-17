English हिन्दी हिंदुस्तान मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Business Tech World Movies Health
  • Tamil News
  • Movies
  • Dude X Review: பிரதீப் ரங்கநாதனுக்கு ஹாட்ரிக் வெற்றியா? ஃபர்ஸ்ட் ஆஃப் சரவெடி, செகண்ட் ஆஃப் எப்படி?

Dude X Review: பிரதீப் ரங்கநாதனுக்கு ஹாட்ரிக் வெற்றியா? ஃபர்ஸ்ட் ஆஃப் சரவெடி, செகண்ட் ஆஃப் எப்படி?

Dude X Review: தீபாவளி பண்டிகையை முன்னிட்டு தமிழில் பிரதீப் நடித்த டியூட் படம் இன்று வெளியாகி உள்ளது. தற்போது மக்களின் ரியாக்சன் மற்றும் அவர்கள் கூறும் விமர்சனம் என்ன என்பதை தெரிந்துக்கொள்வோம்.

Written by - Vijaya Lakshmi | Last Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 10:43 AM IST
  • பிரதீப் ரங்கநாதன், மமிதா பைஜூ படம்டியூட்
  • பிரதீப் நடிப்பில் டியூட் படம் வெளியாகி உள்ளது.
  • ஹாட்ரிக் வெற்றியை தருமா?

Trending Photos

மூக்கில் ட்யூப்புடன் காஜல் அகர்வால்! எதற்காக சிகிச்சை? வைரலாகும் போட்டோ..
camera icon7
Kajal Aggarwal
மூக்கில் ட்யூப்புடன் காஜல் அகர்வால்! எதற்காக சிகிச்சை? வைரலாகும் போட்டோ..
CSK இந்த இந்திய வீரரை கழட்டிவிடாது... ஏலத்தில்விட்டால் மவுஸ் அதிகமாகலாம்!
camera icon8
CSK
CSK இந்த இந்திய வீரரை கழட்டிவிடாது... ஏலத்தில்விட்டால் மவுஸ் அதிகமாகலாம்!
வரும் சனிக்கிழமை மின்தடை ஏற்படும் பகுதிகள்! மின்சார வாரியம் அறிவிப்பு!
camera icon7
Shutdown
வரும் சனிக்கிழமை மின்தடை ஏற்படும் பகுதிகள்! மின்சார வாரியம் அறிவிப்பு!
அனிருத்துக்கு ரொம்ப பிடித்த ரஜினிகாந்த் படம்! இதப்பத்தி பேசிக்கிட்டே இருப்பாராம்..
camera icon7
Anirudh Ravichander
அனிருத்துக்கு ரொம்ப பிடித்த ரஜினிகாந்த் படம்! இதப்பத்தி பேசிக்கிட்டே இருப்பாராம்..
Dude X Review: பிரதீப் ரங்கநாதனுக்கு ஹாட்ரிக் வெற்றியா? ஃபர்ஸ்ட் ஆஃப் சரவெடி, செகண்ட் ஆஃப் எப்படி?

Dude X Review: மைத்ரி மூவி மேக்கர்ஸ் தயாரிப்பில் கீர்த்தீஸ்வரன் இயக்கத்தில் நடிகர்கள் பிரதீப் ரங்கநாதன், மமிதா பைஜூ நடிப்பில் உருவாகியுள்ள படம்டியூட்’. சாய் அப்யங்கர் இசையமைத்துள்ளார். இந்த படம் இன்று திரையரங்கில் வெளியாகியுள்ளது. சமீபத்தில் இந்த படத்தின் இசை வெளியீட்டு விழா பிரம்மாண்டமான சென்னையில் நடைபெற்றது. லவ் டுடே, டிராகன் ஆகிய மாபெரும் வெற்றி படங்களுக்கு பிறகு பிரதீப் நடிப்பில் டியூட் படம் வெளியாகி உள்ளது.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

இந்நிலையில் தற்போது இந்த படத்தை பார்த்தவர்கள் படத்தை பற்றி X தளத்தில் தங்களின் விமர்சனத்தை பதிவிட தொடங்கியிருக்கின்றன. அவற்றை இதில் பார்க்கலாம்.

 

 

மேலும் படிக்க | தீபாவளி தமிழ் படங்கள்: Dude vs Diesel vs Bison - மூன்றில் எந்த படம் பெஸ்ட்? 

மேலும் படிக்க | Dude Trailer : பிரதீப் ரங்கநாதனின் ‘ட்யூட்’ படத்தின் ட்ரெயிலர் எப்படி இருக்கு?\

சார்பில்லாத சமரசமில்லாத செய்திகள் உங்கள் உள்ளங்கைகளில்! 

உடனுக்குடன் செய்திகளைத் தெரிந்து கொள்ளவும், உங்கள் கருத்துகளைப் பகிர்ந்து கொள்ளவும் சமூக வலைத்தளங்களில் எங்களைப் பின்தொடருங்கள்..

முகநூல் - @ZEETamilNews

ட்விட்டர் - @ZeeTamilNews

டெலிக்ராம் - https://t.me/ZeeTamilNews 

வாட்ஸ்-அப் - https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va5XFvI90x2plF9cKY1r

அரசியல், கல்வி, பொழுதுபோக்கு, விளையாட்டு, சுகாதாரம், வாழ்க்கை முறை, சமூக, வேலைவாய்ப்பு என அனைத்து வகையான செய்திகளையும் தமிழில் பெற இப்போது ஜீ தமிழ் நியூஸ் செயலியைப் பதிவிறக்குங்கள்!!

Android Link: https://bit.ly/3AIMb22

Apple Link: https://apple.co/3yEataJ

About the Author
DudePradeep RanganathanDude ReviewDude Twitter ReviewMamitha Baiju

Trending News