Dude X Review: பிரதீப் ரங்கநாதனுக்கு ஹாட்ரிக் வெற்றியா? ஃபர்ஸ்ட் ஆஃப் சரவெடி, செகண்ட் ஆஃப் எப்படி?

Dude X Review: மைத்ரி மூவி மேக்கர்ஸ் தயாரிப்பில் கீர்த்தீஸ்வரன் இயக்கத்தில் நடிகர்கள் பிரதீப் ரங்கநாதன், மமிதா பைஜூ நடிப்பில் உருவாகியுள்ள படம் ‘டியூட்’. சாய் அப்யங்கர் இசையமைத்துள்ளார். இந்த படம் இன்று திரையரங்கில் வெளியாகியுள்ளது. சமீபத்தில் இந்த படத்தின் இசை வெளியீட்டு விழா பிரம்மாண்டமான சென்னையில் நடைபெற்றது. லவ் டுடே, டிராகன் ஆகிய மாபெரும் வெற்றி படங்களுக்கு பிறகு பிரதீப் நடிப்பில் டியூட் படம் வெளியாகி உள்ளது.

இந்நிலையில் தற்போது இந்த படத்தை பார்த்தவர்கள் படத்தை பற்றி X தளத்தில் தங்களின் விமர்சனத்தை பதிவிட தொடங்கியிருக்கின்றன. அவற்றை இதில் பார்க்கலாம்.

The movie started okies.. But after Sarathkumar Entry it was blockbuster stuff till the Interval..Semma Fun.But the Second half the director touched high risk route and should say brave attempt. Personally doubt that it will work out with General Audience.. Lets wait n c... #Dude — Kumar (@kumaraprasath) October 17, 2025

Below Average 2nd Half #Dude Blockbuster potential but ends up average. Execution debba esadu. Missed opportunity — Sai Prasad Reddy (@SaiPR535) October 17, 2025

#Dude A Mid Rom-Com with a Fairly Engaging First Half but a Lackluster Second Half! The film hits all the familiar beats of a typical rom-com. The first half starts off a bit slow but picks up well toward the pre-interval, ending with a well-executed interval block. However, the… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 17, 2025

#Dude First Half - So Good - Pradeep & Mamitha Combo working at a High note

- Each & every scene filled with some exciting elements, eventhough the plot is predictable after a point of time

- Sarathkumar's character was one of the Highlight element

- Oorum Blood song… pic.twitter.com/jmuATHSCR5 — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) October 17, 2025

Dude - Winner What a fabulous debut for @Keerthiswaran_ A proper Gen Z rom-com @SaiAbhyankkar BGM & songs are a major plus Both PR & Mamitha were perfect in their roles Much needed social message said in the most entertaining way #Dude #DudeDiwali #DudeReview pic.twitter.com/SdCJTKqxWD — Alex (@callmeajas) October 17, 2025

Just watched #Dude

Pradeep strikes again with youthful energy & emotions!

Fun, fresh & emotional ride! Pradeep & #MamithaBaiju chemistry

Music & visuals top-notch

Few scenes feel stretched, but overall super entertainer!

#DudeReview #PradeepRanganathan pic.twitter.com/NRwyKYDHhx — Dragon (@yours_dragon) October 17, 2025

