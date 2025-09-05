Ghaati Review: அனுஷ்காவின் காட்டி வெற்றியா? சொதப்பலா? இதோ திரை விமர்சனம்

Ghaati X Review: கிரிஷ் ஜகர்லமுடி இயக்கத்தில் அனுஷ்கா, விக்ரம் பிரபு நடித்துள்ள காட்டி திரைப்படம் இன்று திரையரங்கில் வெளியாகியுள்ளது.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

இந்நிலையில் தற்போது இந்த திரைப்படம் குறித்து ரசிகர்கள் X தளத்தில் விமர்சனம் பகிர்ந்து வருகின்றனர். படம் எப்படியிருக்கிறது என்பதை பற்றி, இங்கு பார்ப்போம்.

#Ghaati An Uninspiring Rustic Action Drama That Lacks Conviction! Set in the Eastern Ghats, the film revolves around marijuana export. Director Krish attempts to deliver a raw and rustic setup similar to Dasara and Pushpa, but his execution falls flat. A few sequences in both… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) September 5, 2025

#Ghaati second half is narrated in #AnushkaShetty character perspective. Ups and downs are there but #Anushka elevates with her performance — UKcinetalks (@UKcinetalks) September 4, 2025

#GhaatiReview

Good First half

Started interestingly & Good music

Sweety as vicitim

Interval Very Good Second ha

Sweety mass mode & Elevation scenes

BGM

Many whistle worthy moments

Kateramma kodalu scene#Ghaati 4/5#AnushkaShetty #VikramPrabhu #Krish pic.twitter.com/n6x6HOF9UW — Salaar2 (@Salaar2_180) September 5, 2025

One Word - VERGOOD FILM #AnushkaShetty- ONE MAN SHOW 100 Goosebumps screen presence Action sequences top notch NICE - STORY & Superb Second half #Ghaati #GhaatiBlockBuster #GhaatiReview pic.twitter.com/mmXdfCYHrS — (@chilivuri590) September 5, 2025

#Ghaati (2.5/5): Routine Revenge Social Drama

Slow start, picked up towards interval, collapses into a draggy 2nd half.

Good BGM and writing tried to pick up, but definitely not a saviour! — Rohit Chowdary (@rohit_chowdary2) September 5, 2025

மேலும் படிக்க | யார் இந்த பேபி ஷாலினி? குழந்தை நட்சத்திரம் முதல் அஜித்தின் ஆதரவான மனைவி வரை!

மேலும் படிக்க | துல்கர் சல்மானின் “லோகா” சாப்டர் 1 திரைப்பட நன்றி அறிவிப்பு விழா

சார்பில்லாத சமரசமில்லாத செய்திகள் உங்கள் உள்ளங்கைகளில்!

உடனுக்குடன் செய்திகளைத் தெரிந்து கொள்ளவும், உங்கள் கருத்துகளைப் பகிர்ந்து கொள்ளவும் சமூக வலைத்தளங்களில் எங்களைப் பின்தொடருங்கள்..

முகநூல் - @ZEETamilNews

ட்விட்டர் - @ZeeTamilNews

டெலிக்ராம் - https://t.me/ZeeTamilNews

வாட்ஸ்-அப் - https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va5XFvI90x2plF9cKY1r

அரசியல், கல்வி, பொழுதுபோக்கு, விளையாட்டு, சுகாதாரம், வாழ்க்கை முறை, சமூக, வேலைவாய்ப்பு என அனைத்து வகையான செய்திகளையும் தமிழில் பெற இப்போது ஜீ தமிழ் நியூஸ் செயலியைப் பதிவிறக்குங்கள்!!

Android Link: https://bit.ly/3AIMb22

Apple Link: https://apple.co/3yEataJ