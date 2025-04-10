குட் பேட் அக்லி விமர்சனம்: படம் எப்படி இருக்கு? வெற்றியா? சொதப்பலா?

Good Bad Ugly Review: கோலிவுட்டில் பெரிய எதிர்பார்ப்பை ஏற்படுத்தியிருக்கும் படம், குட் பேட் அக்லி. அஜித்தின் தீவிர ரசிகரும் இயக்குநருமான ஆதிக் ரவிச்சந்திரன் இந்த படத்தை எடுத்திருக்கிறார். குட் பேட் அக்லி படம் இன்று வெளியாகி உள்ளது. மைத்ரி மூவி மேக்கர்ஸ் நிறுவனம் தயாரித்துள்ள இந்த படத்திற்கு ஜி.வி. பிரகாஷ் இசையமைக்க த்ரிஷா, சுனில், அர்ஜுன் தாஸ், பிரசன்னா ஆகியோர் முக்கிய கதாபாத்திரத்தில் நடித்துள்ளனர்.

இந்நிலையில் இன்று திரையரங்குகளில் குட் பேட் அக்லி திரைப்படம் வெளியாகியுள்ளது. வெளிநாடுகளில் படத்தின் முதல் காட்சி திரையிடப்பட்டு X தளத்தில் ரசிகர்களின் விமர்சனங்கள் வெளியாகியுள்ளன. அது குறித்து பார்ப்போம்.

#GoodBadUglyreview Positives:

AK’s swag & style - absolute Fire Maxx

A few massy moments & whistle-worthy dialogues Negatives:

All the style & references… wasted potential

Songs & BGM = ear assault

Felt totally artificial – like watching a dubbed film

Story?… pic.twitter.com/nhVNrFrVD5 — Harish N S (@Harish_NS149) April 10, 2025

#GoodBadUgly #GoodBadUglyReview #FirstHalf #GoodBadUglyFromApril10 Just a best entertainer from #Ajithkumar sir in last 12-14 years. Maybe better than #Mankatha ? First 5 mins little slow, after that just a mass mass mass — Karthik (@meet_tk) April 9, 2025

#GoodBadUgly Movie Review : - A Madness Mass Entertainer which surely satisfies all class of audience

- #AK 's career best intro

- #Ajithkumar as Red Dragon Shoulders this Film with his terrific screen presence

- #GVPrakash is the Second Hero of the film He… pic.twitter.com/TmPmG0ugeX — k (@Gabbafied) April 10, 2025

GOOD - For Fans

BAD - For Neutral

UGLY - For Haters Strictly & Only for AK Fans!#GoodBadUgly — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) April 10, 2025

Good first half. The intro shots, followed by the best video song is good. The pre interval scene and the interval are a blast! Ajith is very energetic in this one. The good thing about #GoodBadUgly is the screenplay is pacy. The GBU teaser theme is aptly used for elevations!… pic.twitter.com/iYqC4egEAf — sharat (@sherry1111111) April 9, 2025

First Review #GoodBadUgly : It has Star power, style, scale, stunts, soul, substance and surprises… And, most importantly, #AjithKumar, who’s back with a vengeance. Engaging Story & specially Climax is the USP of film. BGM is dazzling. His Fans will go gaga over him .

— Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) April 8, 2025

