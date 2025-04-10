English हिन्दी हिंदुस्तान मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Business Tech World Movies Health

குட் பேட் அக்லி விமர்சனம்: படம் எப்படி இருக்கு? வெற்றியா? சொதப்பலா?

Good Bad Ugly Review: இயக்குனர் ஆதிக் ரவிச்சந்திரன் இயக்கத்தில் நடிகர் அஜித் குமார் நடித்த குட் பேட் அக்லி படம் இன்று வெளியாகி உள்ளது. இந்த படமானது பெரும் எதிர்பார்ப்பிற்கு இடையே வெளியாகி உள்ளது.

குட் பேட் அக்லி விமர்சனம்: படம் எப்படி இருக்கு? வெற்றியா? சொதப்பலா?

Good Bad Ugly Review: கோலிவுட்டில் பெரிய எதிர்பார்ப்பை ஏற்படுத்தியிருக்கும் படம், குட் பேட் அக்லி. அஜித்தின் தீவிர ரசிகரும் இயக்குநருமான ஆதிக் ரவிச்சந்திரன் இந்த படத்தை எடுத்திருக்கிறார். குட் பேட் அக்லி படம் இன்று வெளியாகி உள்ளது. மைத்ரி மூவி மேக்கர்ஸ் நிறுவனம் தயாரித்துள்ள இந்த படத்திற்கு ஜி.வி. பிரகாஷ் இசையமைக்க த்ரிஷா, சுனில், அர்ஜுன் தாஸ், பிரசன்னா ஆகியோர் முக்கிய கதாபாத்திரத்தில் நடித்துள்ளனர். 

இந்நிலையில் இன்று திரையரங்குகளில் குட் பேட் அக்லி திரைப்படம் வெளியாகியுள்ளது. வெளிநாடுகளில் படத்தின் முதல் காட்சி திரையிடப்பட்டு X தளத்தில் ரசிகர்களின் விமர்சனங்கள் வெளியாகியுள்ளன. அது குறித்து பார்ப்போம்.

 

மேலும் படிக்க | வடிவேலு ரிஜெக்ட் செய்த படம்! விஜய் ஹீரோவாக நடித்து சூப்பர் ஹிட் ஆனது..எது தெரியுமா?

மேலும் படிக்க | அட்லீ X அல்லு அர்ஜுன் படத்தின் ஹீரோயின் யார் தெரியுமா? ‘இந்த’ 37 வயது நடிகைதான்..

