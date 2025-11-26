English हिन्दी हिंदुस्तान मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Business Tech World Movies Health
மலேசியாவில் 'தளபதி திருவிழா' Back to Back விஜய் பாடல்கள்..யாரெல்லாம் பாடகர்கள்?

Jana Nayagan Audio Launch Singers List : விஜய்யின் கடைசி படமாக உருவாகி இருக்கிறது, ஜனநாயகன் திரைப்படம். இந்த படத்தின் இசை வெளியீட்டு விழா மலேசியாவில் நடக்கிறது. இதில் தொடர்ந்து விஜய்யின் ஹிட் பாடல்கள் பாடப்பட உள்ளது.

Written by - Yuvashree | Last Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 02:51 PM IST
  • ஜனநாயகன் இசை வெளியீட்டு விழா
  • மலேசியாவில் தளபதி திருவிழா
  • பாடுவது யார் யார்?



Jana Nayagan Audio Launch Singers List : தமிழ் திரையுலகிலன் பாக்ஸ் ஆபிஸ் கிங் ஆக வலம் வருபவர், விஜய். 30 வருடங்களுக்கு மேலாக திரையுலகில் ஹீரோவாக இருந்த இவர், 2024ல் ‘தமிழக வெற்றிக்கழகம்’ அரசியல் கட்சியை தொடங்கினார். இதையடுத்து, இப்போது முழு நேரமாக அரசியலில் குதித்திருக்கிறார். இவரது கடைசி படமான ஜனநாயகன் தற்போது ரிலீஸிற்கு ரெடியாகி வருகிறது.

ஜனநாயகன் திரைப்படம்:

ஹெச்.வினோத் இயக்கத்தில் விஜய் நடித்திருக்கும் படம், ஜனநாயகன். இந்த படத்தின் படப்பிடிப்பு, கடந்த ஆண்டு அக்டோபர் மாதம் தொடங்கியது. இந்த படத்தில் விஜய்க்கு ஜோடியாக பூஜா ஹெக்டே நடித்திருக்கிறார். முக்கிய கதாப்பாத்திரங்களாக நரேன், பிரியாமணி, பாபி டியோல் உள்ளிட்ட பலர் நடித்துள்ளனர். இவர்கள் அனைவரும் தங்களின் பங்கு படப்பிடிப்புகளை முடித்து விட்டதாக கூறப்படுகிறது. டப்பிங் பணிகள் உள்ளிட்ட சில ப்ரீ-ப்ரொடக்ஷன் பணிகள் தற்போது நடக்க இருப்பதாக கூறப்படுகிறது. இந்த படத்தை, கேவிஎன் ப்ரொடக்ஷன்ஸ் நிறுவனம் தயாரிக்கிறது.

இசை வெளியீட்டு விழா:

வழக்கமாக, விஜய் படத்தின் இசை வெளியீட்டு விழாக்கள் சென்னையில் உள்ள ஏதேனும் ஒரு அரங்கில் நடக்கும். ஆனால், லியோ படத்தின் இசை வெளியீட்டு விழாவை, நடத்த முடியாமல் போனது. இதையடுத்து வெற்றிவிழா மட்டும் பல விதிமுறைகளுடன் நடந்தது. தொடர்ந்து, தி கோட் படத்தின் இசை வெளியீட்டு விழாவும் நடக்கவில்லை. ஜனநாயகன் படம், விஜய்க்கு farewell படமாக அமைந்து விட்டதால், இப்படத்தின் இசை வெளியீட்டு விழாவை பிரம்மாண்டமாக நடத்த படக்குழு திட்டமிட்டுள்ளது.

மலேசியாவின் கோலாலம்பூரில் உள்ள புக்கிட் ஜலில் மைதானத்தில் இந்த விழாவானது நடக்க இருக்கிறது. இதில், பல்வேறு பாடகர்கள் விஜய் பாடலை பாட இருக்கின்றனர். இந்த விழாவானது, வரும் டிசம்பர் மாதம் 27ஆம் தேதி நடக்கிறது. இந்த நிகழ்ச்சி 10 மணி நேரம் தொடர்ந்து நடைபெற இருப்பதாக கூறப்படுகிறது. 

சைந்தவி:

பாடகி சைந்தவி, ‘டுர்ரா டும்முன்னு மேளத்த கொட்டுறதும்..’ பாடலையும், ‘உன்னாலே எந்நாளும் என் ஜீவன் வாடுதே..’ பாடலை பாட இருக்கிறார்.

From Yeh Durra to En Jeevan your voice has mesmerised us and ruled our playlists, @singersaindhavi 

Welcome onboard #Saindhavi for the #ThalapathyThiruvizha - A live tribute concert 

Bukit Jalil Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

See you on Dec 27, 2025 @malikstreamspic.twitter.com/uAGIHgOoJe
— KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) November 23, 2025

திப்பு: 

We’ve lost track of how many times we’ve listened Thaamthakka Dheemthakka, Soora Thenga, Nee entha ooru and so many more on loop 

Welcome onboard #Tippu for the #ThalapathyThiruvizha - A live tribute concert 

Bukit Jalil Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

See you on Dec 27,… pic.twitter.com/JKQCPDtzFc
— KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) November 23, 2025

தாம்தக்க தீம்தக்க, சூர தேங்கா, நீ எந்த ஊரு உள்ளிட்ட விஜய் பாடல்களை பாடிய திப்பு, பாடல் பாட இருக்கிறார்.

அனுராதா ஸ்ரீராம்:

The songs we grew up humming… #AnuradhaSriram is bringing those memories alive again 

Welcome onboard Anuradha Sriram for the #ThalapathyThiruvizha - A live tribute concert 

Bukit Jalil Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

See you on Dec 27, 2025 @KvnProductionspic.twitter.com/9Es0YTKlKR
— KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) November 23, 2025

ரோஜா பூந்தோட்டம் பாடலை பாடிய அனுராதா ஸ்ரீராம் ஜனநாயகன் இசை வெளியீட்டு விழாவில் பாட இருக்கிறார்.

ஆண்ட்ரியா:

The only search result we cared about in 2012 was Google Google song 

Welcome onboard @andrea_jeremiah for the #ThalapathyThiruvizha - A live tribute concert 

Bukit Jalil Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

See you on Dec 27, 2025 @KvnProductions @malikstreams

Travel… pic.twitter.com/5sqw337R8g
— KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) November 24, 2025

கூகுள் கூகுள் பாடலை ஆண்ட்ரியா பாட இருக்கிறார்.

எஸ்.பி.சரண்

Take the cassette out, blow the dust, press play… and time travel to Meghamai Vandhu Pogiren era 

Welcome onboard @charanproducer for the #ThalapathyThiruvizha - A live tribute concert 

Bukit Jalil Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

See you on Dec 27, 2025 … pic.twitter.com/8PEDCH7NuU
— KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) November 24, 2025

எஸ்.பி.பாலசுப்பிரமணியன் பாடிய விஜய் பாடல்களை, அவரது மகனும் பாடகருமான எஸ்.பி.சரண் பாட இருக்கிறார்.

ஹரிசரண்:

All those songs that travelled with us in our house, on our bus rides and during our happiest days... 

Welcome onboard @HaricharanMusic for the #ThalapathyThiruvizha - A live tribute concert 

Bukit Jalil Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

See you on Dec 27, 2025 … pic.twitter.com/8aRNEJILG6
— KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) November 24, 2025

தளபதி தளபதி பாடலை பாடிய ஹரிச்சரண் சில பாடல்களை பாட இருக்கிறார்.

ஹரிஷ் ராகவேந்திரா:

Let’s go back to that era when one song could fix your whole day 

Welcome onboard #HarishRaghavendra for the #ThalapathyThiruvizha - A live tribute concert 

Bukit Jalil Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

See you on Dec 27, 2025 @KvnProductions @malikstreams

Travel… pic.twitter.com/pzzjYaPr7j
— KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) November 24, 2025

’மெல்லினமே மெல்லினமே’ பாடலை பாடிய ஹரிஷ் ராகவேந்திரா அப்பாடலை பாட இருக்கிறார்.

யோகி பி மற்றும் குழுவினர்:

Ladies and Gentlemen, Players and Hustlers…

Get ready to sing 'Tananeh tanthananeh tanthananeh tanthanah….' 

Welcome onboard #YogiB #DrBurn #EmceeJesz for the #ThalapathyThiruvizha - A live tribute concert 

Bukit Jalil Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

See you on Dec… pic.twitter.com/alJrdH0bjP
— KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) November 25, 2025

விஜய்யின் சில படங்களில் ராப் பாடல்களை பாடிய மலேசிய பாடகர்கள் யோகி பி, டாக்டர் பர்ன் உள்ளிட்டோர் இவ்விழாவில் பாட இருக்கின்றனர்.

விஜய் யேசுதாஸ்:

We’re jumping straight to 2001. Close your eyes… and let 'Rukku Rukku Roop Kya' pull you back 

Welcome onboard #VijayYesudas for the #ThalapathyThiruvizha - A live tribute concert 

Bukit Jalil Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

See you on Dec 27, 2025 @KvnProductionspic.twitter.com/bKMq463yIR
— KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) November 25, 2025

பாடகர் விஜய் யேசுதாசும் இந்த விழாவில் பாட இருக்கிறார்.

