மஞ்சுமெல் பாய்ஸ் இயக்குநரின் அடுத்த படம்! ரிலீஸ் தேதி அறிவிப்பு!

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KVN - THESPIAN ANNOUNCE RELEASE DATE OF 'BALAN THE BOY'... Ahead of its market screening at the Marché du Film at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, the makers of #BalanTheBoy have announced 19 June 2026 as the theatrical release date across #Malayalam, #Hindi, #Telugu, #Tamil, and… pic.twitter.com/EG6Jd3PY52
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 10, 2026