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  • மஞ்சுமெல் பாய்ஸ் இயக்குநரின் அடுத்த படம்! ரிலீஸ் தேதி அறிவிப்பு!

மஞ்சுமெல் பாய்ஸ் இயக்குநரின் அடுத்த படம்! ரிலீஸ் தேதி அறிவிப்பு!

மஞ்சுமெல் பாய்ஸ் இயக்குநர் சிதம்பரம் இயக்கி இருக்கும் 'பாலன் தி பாய்' திரைப்படம் ஜூன் 19 ஆம் தேதி வெளியாகிறது. அதிகாரப்பூர்வ அறிவிப்பு வெளியானது.  

Written by - RK Spark | Last Updated : May 10, 2026, 08:34 PM IST
  • மஞ்சுமெல் பாய்ஸ் இயக்குநரின் அடுத்த படம்!
  • பாலன் தி பாய் திரைப்படம்.
  • ரிலீஸ் தேதி அறிவிப்பு!

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மஞ்சுமெல் பாய்ஸ் இயக்குநரின் அடுத்த படம்! ரிலீஸ் தேதி அறிவிப்பு!
கே.வி.என் புரொடக்ஷன்ஸ் மற்றும் தெஸ்பியன் ஃபிலிம்ஸ் இணைந்து தயாரித்துள்ள, ரசிகர்கள் ஆவலுடன் எதிர்பார்க்கும் "பாலன் தி பாய்" திரைப்படத்தின் அதிகாரப்பூர்வ வெளியீட்டுத் தேதியை படக்குழுவினர் இன்று அறிவித்துள்ளனர். கேன்ஸ் திரைப்பட விழாவின் ஒரு பகுதியான 'மார்ச் டு ஃபிலிம்'-இல் (Marché Du Film) திரையிடப்படுவதற்கு முன்னதாக, இந்தப் படம் வருகிற ஜூன் 19, 2026 அன்று உலகம் முழுவதும் திரையரங்குகளில் வெளியாகும் என உறுதி செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது.

மேலும் படிக்க | ஆட்சியமைக்கப்போகும் தவெக..த்ரிஷாவை சந்தித்த விஜய்! சங்கீதா எங்கே?

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ஐந்து மொழிகளில் ஒரு உணர்ச்சிகரமான பயணம்

திரு. வெங்கட் கே நாராயணா தலைமையிலான கே.வி.என் புரொடக்ஷன்ஸ் மற்றும் திருமதி ஷைலஜா தேசாய் ஃபென் தலைமையிலான தெஸ்பியன் ஃபிலிம்ஸ் தயாரிப்பில் உருவாகியுள்ள இத்திரைப்படம் தமிழ், மலையாளம், இந்தி, தெலுங்கு மற்றும் கன்னடம் ஆகிய ஐந்து மொழிகளில் வெளியாகிறது. ஒரு மனிதனின் அடையாளம், அவனது வேர்கள் மற்றும் சமூகத்தில் அவன் கொண்டுள்ள பிணைப்பு ஆகியவற்றை மையமாகக் கொண்ட ஆழமான உணர்ச்சிகரமான கதையாக இப்படம் உருவாகியுள்ளது.
 
'மஞ்சுமெல் பாய்ஸ்' புகழ் இயக்குநர் சிதம்பரம் இப்படத்தை எழுதி, இயக்கியுள்ளார். ஜித்து மாதவன் இப்படத்திற்கு திரைக்கதை எழுதியுள்ளார். கேன்ஸ் திரைப்பட நிகழ்வில் திரையிடப்படுவதன் மூலம், இந்தியத் திரையுலகின் ஒரு குறிப்பிடத்தக்க படைப்பாக இது உலக அரங்கில் தடம் பதிக்கிறது. உலகளாவிய உணர்ச்சிகளை உள்ளடக்கிய ஒரு கதையாகவும், திறமையான தொழில்நுட்பக் கலைஞர்களின் கூட்டணியிலும் உருவாகியுள்ள 'பாலன் தி பாய்', இந்த ஆண்டின் மிக முக்கியமான மற்றும் கண்டிப்பாகப் பார்க்க வேண்டிய திரைப்படங்களில் ஒன்றாக இருக்கும் என எதிர்பார்க்கப்படுகிறது.

மேலும் படிக்க | தேர்தலில் போட்டியிடும் த்ரிஷா? ஒகே சொன்ன விஜய்.. நீலாங்கரைக்கு நேரடி விசிட் 

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