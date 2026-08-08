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மெஸ்ஸியின் தந்தை காலமானார்... அதிர்ச்சியில் ரசிகர்கள்

Jorge Messi Passed Away : கால்பந்து ஜாம்பவான் லியோனல் மெஸ்ஸியின் தந்தை ஜார்ஜ் மெஸ்ஸி உடல்நலக்குறைவு காரணமாக காலமானார். அவருக்கு வயது 68.

Written BySudharsan G
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 05:50 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 05:50 PM IST
மெஸ்ஸியின் தந்தை காலமானார்... அதிர்ச்சியில் ரசிகர்கள்
Image Credit: Lionel Messi and Jeorge Messi | Image Source : X

About the Author

Sudharsan G

Sudharsan G

I’m Sudharsan G, Sub Editor at Zee Tamil News, with over five years of experience in Tamil content writing. I cover Tamil Nadu, national, and international news, along with sports stories that connect with readers. A follower of cricket, cinema, and politics, I bring depth and perspective to every piece. I also have on-screen camera experience, which helps me present news stories in a more engaging and impactful way. Outside work, I enjoy modern Tamil literature and discovering new voices in contemporary writing.

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