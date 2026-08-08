/மெஸ்ஸியின் தந்தை காலமானார்... அதிர்ச்சியில் ரசிகர்கள்

I’m Sudharsan G, Sub Editor at Zee Tamil News, with over five years of experience in Tamil content writing. I cover Tamil Nadu, national, and international news, along with sports stories that connect with readers. A follower of cricket, cinema, and politics, I bring depth and perspective to every piece. I also have on-screen camera experience, which helps me present news stories in a more engaging and impactful way. Outside work, I enjoy modern Tamil literature and discovering new voices in contemporary writing.
Jorge Messi Passed Away: அர்ஜென்டினா நாட்டின் ரொசாரியோ நகரில் உள்ள மருத்துவமனையில் உடல்நலக்குறைவு காரணமாக அனுமதிக்கப்பட்டிருந்த கால்பந்து வீரர் லியோனல் மெஸ்ஸியின் தந்தை ஜார்ஜ் மெஸ்ஸி சிகிச்சை பலனின்றி இன்று காலமானார். அவருக்கு வயது 68.