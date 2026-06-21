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விராட் என்ட்ரி... சதமடித்த ஜெய்ஸ்வால் இல்லை - ODI தொடர் இந்திய அணி அறிவிப்பு

England vs India ODI Series : இங்கிலாந்து அணிக்கு எதிரான 3 போட்டிகள் கொண்ட ஒருநாள் தொடருக்கான இந்திய அணி இன்று அறிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. காயத்தில் இருந்து மீண்டு விராட் கோலி மீண்டும் ஸ்குவாடில் இடம்பிடித்துள்ளார். நேற்று சதம் அடித்த யஷஸ்வி ஜெய்ஸ்வாலுக்கு இடமில்லை.

Written BySudharsan G
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 01:59 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 01:59 PM IST
விராட் என்ட்ரி... சதமடித்த ஜெய்ஸ்வால் இல்லை - ODI தொடர் இந்திய அணி அறிவிப்பு
Image Credit: Image Credits : Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal | Image Source : X/@BCCI

About the Author

Sudharsan G

Sudharsan G

I’m Sudharsan G, Sub Editor at Zee Tamil News, with over five years of experience in Tamil content writing. I cover Tamil Nadu, national, and international news, along with sports stories that connect with readers. A follower of cricket, cinema, and politics, I bring depth and perspective to every piece. I also have on-screen camera experience, which helps me present news stories in a more engaging and impactful way. Outside work, I enjoy modern Tamil literature and discovering new voices in contemporary writing.

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