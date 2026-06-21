/விராட் என்ட்ரி... சதமடித்த ஜெய்ஸ்வால் இல்லை - ODI தொடர் இந்திய அணி அறிவிப்பு

England vs India ODI Series : இங்கிலாந்து அணிக்கு எதிரான 3 போட்டிகள் கொண்ட ஒருநாள் தொடருக்கான இந்திய அணி இன்று அறிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. காயத்தில் இருந்து மீண்டு விராட் கோலி மீண்டும் ஸ்குவாடில் இடம்பிடித்துள்ளார். நேற்று சதம் அடித்த யஷஸ்வி ஜெய்ஸ்வாலுக்கு இடமில்லை.
India’s ODI squad for the England tour announced.— BCCI (@BCCI) June 21, 2026
Varun Chakaravarthy has been ruled out of the Ireland T20I Series as he continues his rehab at the BCCI COE.
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