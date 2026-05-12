'திமுக - அதிமுக கூட்டணி... இபிஎஸ் முதல்வர்' - சி.வி.சண்முகம் போட்டுடைத்த மேட்டர்!

I’m Sudharsan G, Sub Editor at Zee Tamil News, with over five years of experience in Tamil content writing. I cover Tamil Nadu, national, and international news, along with sports stories that connect with readers. A follower of cricket, cinema, and politics, I bring depth and perspective to every piece. I also have on-screen camera experience, which helps me present news stories in a more engaging and impactful way. Outside work, I enjoy modern Tamil literature and discovering new voices in contemporary writing.