'திமுக - அதிமுக கூட்டணி... இபிஎஸ் முதல்வர்' - சி.வி.சண்முகம் போட்டுடைத்த மேட்டர்!

CV Shanmugam Latest News: திமுகவுடன் கூட்டணி வைத்து முதலமைச்சராக பொறுப்பேற்க எடப்பாடி பழனிசாமி திட்டமிட்டார் என்றும்; தற்போதைய சூழலில் தவெகவுக்கு அதிமுக ஆதரவளிக்கும் என அதிமுகவின் சி.வி.சண்முகம் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
#WATCH | Chennai | AIADMK leader CV Shanmugam says, "We accept the people's mandate. The people's mandate is not for TVK. The mandate is for Chief Minister Vijay. The mandate is for Vijay to become the Chief Minister. We congratulate Chief Minister Vijay and we extend our support… pic.twitter.com/LBnvgDOMHR
— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026