Cross Rs 50 lakh, your Rs 1 lakh hike can backfire – What changes in tax rules

New Delhi: A salary increase is usually seen as a simple win, but for many taxpayers in India, crossing a certain income level brings an unexpected outcome. Once annual income moves beyond Rs 50 lakh, the tax bill can rise in a way that eats into the benefit of the raise itself. In some cases, a Rs 1 lakh hike may end up adding more than Rs 1 lakh to the final tax outgo.

This situation makes the Rs 50 lakh mark an important point in income planning, especially for salaried individuals who are close to this level.

A Rs 1 lakh raise that costs more than it gives

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When income stands at Rs 50 lakh, the total tax liability comes to Rs 11,23,200. However, if income rises slightly to Rs 51 lakh, the tax liability increases to Rs 12,27,200. This means an extra tax of Rs 1,04,000 on an additional income of only Rs 1 lakh.

In practical terms, the salary hike does not translate into higher take-home pay as the extra income gets absorbed by the higher tax liability and leaves the taxpayer with less benefit from the raise than expected.

What drives the jump in tax

The rise in tax is not due to any change in the income tax slabs. The main reason is the surcharge that comes into effect once income crosses Rs 50 lakh. This surcharge increases the total tax payable and pushes up the final amount due.

There is a provision called marginal relief that tries to soften the impact when income crosses a surcharge threshold. However, it does not fully remove the extra burden. As a result, taxpayers still end up paying more once they move just beyond the Rs 50 lakh level.

Marginal relief works in a way that ensures the additional tax paid does not exceed the extra income earned above the threshold. It is calculated by comparing tax on the higher income with tax on the lower threshold income plus the extra income earned beyond that limit.

Even with this adjustment, the overall tax increase can still feel steep in practice.

How taxpayers can plan better

Experts said that this situation can be managed with better planning of income structure and use of available deductions. They explained that taxpayers can reduce their taxable income under the new regime by making use of specific benefits associated to employment.

Employer contributions to the National Pension System (NPS) can be claimed as a deduction up to 14 percent of basic salary. In some cases, company policies such as car leasing arrangements can also help bring down taxable income and prevent it from crossing the surcharge limit.

Such adjustments do not change the salary but help in structuring how the income is taxed, which can make a clear difference once the Rs 50 lakh mark is near.

Why this income level needs attention

An important takeaway is that Rs 50 lakh is not merely another number in the tax slab system. It acts as a turning point where even a small increase in income can lead to a much higher tax outgo.

Taxpayers approaching this level often move from only increasing earnings to managing how those earnings are structured. Without planning, a routine salary hike can lose its benefit in higher taxes and make income structuring an important part of financial decisions at this stage.