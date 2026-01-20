1 GW AI Compute Data Center: AM Green Group Signs Landmark MoU With Uttar Pradesh Government-Details

1 GW AI Compute Data Center In India: AM Green Group, the energy transition platform backed by the founders of Greenko Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with InvestUP, the Government of Uttar Pradesh, to establish a 1 GW (Gigawatt) AI compute data center to serve global AI workloads.

The facility will be developed in the Greater Noida region in a phased manner, with the first capacity expected to be operational by 2028 and full 1 GW capacity targeted by 2030, involving a total investment of approximately USD 25 billion. This project reflects AM Green’s commitment to building a sustainable, carbon-neutral digital economy and aligns with Uttar Pradesh’s ambition to become a leading data center hub in India.

The data center will house around 500,000 high-performance chipsets, making it one of the largest AI infrastructure investments in the country. The initiative supports the Indian Government’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, accelerating AI-driven services and high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities.

“Today AI has become embedded in our daily lives – evolution of the global AI ecosystem with intentionality, intelligence, and adaptability will be pivotal for current and future generations. Our entry into the AI full-stack ecosystem is a natural extension of our technology-first approach,” said Anil Chalamalasetty, Group Chairman, AM Green Group.

AI-Powered Infrastructure For Global Workloads

The facility is designed to meet the computing needs of global hyperscalers, frontier labs, enterprises, and India’s sovereign AI initiatives. AM Green’s AI Labs is developing a full-stack ecosystem, spanning energy, infrastructure, hardware, and customized AI models, with applications across energy, healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, media, gaming, and sovereign cloud services. The data center will also provide wider chipset access to Indian developers, enabling faster development of AI solutions for domestic and global use.

Key Features Of Data Center

Scalable Infrastructure: Phased rollout with initial capacity in 2028, expanding to 1 GW by 2030.

Strategic Location: Leveraging Uttar Pradesh’s industrial corridors and favorable data center policies for low-latency, high-reliability connectivity.

Green Energy Integration: Powered by 24/7 carbon-free energy using wind, solar, and pumped storage solutions.

Economic Impact

The MoU was signed at the World Economic Forum in Davos, with senior government officials and AM Green leadership in attendance. The project is expected to attract significant foreign direct investment (FDI) and generate thousands of high-skilled jobs, fostering local ecosystems for hardware manufacturing, software development, and specialized cooling technologies.

“By combining 1 GW of compute capacity with our 24/7 green power solutions, we are not just building a data center; we are creating a sustainable template for the future of global AI infrastructure with support from the State of Uttar Pradesh,” said Mahesh Kolli, President, AM Green Group.

AM Green Group

AM Green, promoted by the founders of Greenko Group, is building globally differentiated platforms in molecules, materials, and AI technologies to support industrial decarbonization and sustainable growth. Its energy arm, Greenko, aims to become a 50 GW energy infrastructure platform, spanning solar, wind, hydro, and energy storage projects across more than 20 states, including a 100 GWh interconnected energy storage system.

The company’s Green Ammonia projects target 5 Mtpa capacity by 2030, with a 1 Mtpa plant currently under construction. AM Green is also advancing net-zero initiatives, producing green caustic soda, e-methanol, olefins, biofuels, and sustainable aviation fuel. Additionally, under its Green Materials portfolio, the company is setting up a 1 MTPA green aluminium plant, strengthening its commitment to sustainable industrial solutions.

This MoU marks a major step in India’s AI and HPC infrastructure development, combining cutting-edge technology with renewable energy for a sustainable digital future.