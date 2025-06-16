New Delhi: A post making rounds on Reedit explained how a tech company in India recently faced a hiring dilemma that highlights a growing problem in the software industry. The company posted job openings for Junior Frontend/Backend Developers and QA roles on LinkedIn, offering salary of up to Rs20 lakh per year. The company received over 12,000 applications.

However, after carefully reviewing resumes, the company rejected more than 10,000 candidates application.2000 candidate were shortlisted for the next phase.

During the interview company focused on core programming concepts and Data Structures & Algorithms (DSA), asking questions about trees, heaps, linked lists, and algorithms like Breadth-First Search (BFS) and Depth-First Search (DFS). To make things easier and faster, candidates were even allowed to use AI tools like ChatGPT to help solve problems.

When interviewers asked candidates to explain their code or discuss its time and space complexity, many struggled. It became clear that a lot of candidates were simply copying and pasting code from AI tools without understanding it—a practice known as “vibe coding.”

After more than 450 interviews, not a single candidate was hired. The company is now questioning whether their hiring process is too strict or if the real issue is that junior developers need to focus more on understanding the basics, not just using AI to find quick answers.

Netizen says this serves as a wake-up call for both job seekers and employers. For candidates, it’s a reminder that understanding the code you write is more important than ever. For companies, it’s a sign that hiring in the age of AI comes with new challenges—and that finding truly skilled developers may require new approaches.