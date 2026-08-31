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15 years of Tim Cook: How Apple grew into a $4 trillion giant

Under Cook's leadership, Apple's market value has climbed from around $350 billion to close to $4 trillion.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 06:10 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 06:13 PM IST
15 years of Tim Cook: How Apple grew into a $4 trillion giant
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About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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