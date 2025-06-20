16 Billion Apple, Google, Telegram Passwords Leaked in Largest Data Breach—Is Yours On List? Here’s How To Stay Safe

New Delhi: Nearly 16 billion login credentials along with passwords have been leaked online in one of the biggest data breaches ever recorded. Experts warn that the leak could give access to almost every major online service from Apple and Google to government platforms, raising serious concerns about user safety.

What did researchers uncover?

Investigators found 30 separate data dumps with each holding millions and in some cases billions of records. In total, around 16 billion login credentials have been compromised, confirmed cybersecurity expert Petkauskas.

The data leak is believed to be the result of infostealer malware, a type of malicious software that secretly steals usernames, passwords, and other sensitive information from devices. The stolen data reportedly includes login details for social media accounts, VPNs, developer tools, and major platforms like Apple, Google, Facebook, GitHub, Telegram, and even government portals.

How Your Data Was Exposed

According to Petkauskas, most of the stolen data appears in a simple format just website links followed by usernames and passwords. That means if you’ve ever logged into anything online, your details could be part of this leak.

Researchers warn this isn’t just another old data dump. “This is a blueprint for mass exploitation,” they said, pointing out that the stolen credentials could easily be used for phishing scams, account takeovers, and more serious cyberattacks.

Steps You Can Take to Stay Safe

- Change your passwords on all major accounts—especially the ones you use regularly.

- Use strong, unique passwords for each account to reduce the risk of multiple breaches.

- Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) wherever possible for added security.

- Use a password manager app to safely store and manage your login details.

- Check if your data has been compromised by using dark web monitoring tools—they alert you if your email or password shows up in a breach.