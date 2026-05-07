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NewsTechnology2 in 3 unknown calls on your smartphone are junk; India ranks 5th globally in spam calls: Truecaller’s shocking report
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2 in 3 unknown calls on your smartphone are junk; India ranks 5th globally in spam calls: Truecaller’s shocking report

Truecaller spam calls report: India recorded a spam intensity of 66%. It means roughly two out of every three unknown calls received by Indians are spam or fraud. 

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: May 07, 2026, 04:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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2 in 3 unknown calls on your smartphone are junk; India ranks 5th globally in spam calls: Truecaller’s shocking reportImage: Representative/freepik

Truecaller spam calls report: India landed at number five on the world's spam call map in 2025, and the numbers are hard to ignore. According to Truecaller’s latest global report released on May 5, 2026, India recorded a spam intensity of 66%. It means roughly two out of every three unknown calls received by Indians were spam or fraud. Globally, the platform identified more than 68 billion spam and fraud calls in 2025 alone, exposing just how badly automated callers have taken over our phones.

Who is calling and why it should worry you

If you have been picking up calls from unknown numbers only to hear a loan offer, a fake KYC alert, or a “bank executive,” you are not alone. In India, sales and telemarketing accounted for the largest share of spam calls at 36%, followed by financial services at 18%, and scams at 12%. That last category, including scams, is the one that directly hits your wallet.

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Fraudsters posing as bank officials or government agents trick people into sharing OTPs or transferring money. This isn't a niche problem for tech-savvy users; it's happening to your parents, your domestic help, and your neighbours in smaller towns.

Also Read: Still using ‘123456’ and birthdays as password? 7 mistakes you do to invite hackers into your UPI apps, Instagram, and Snapchat accounts

Machines, not humans, are now dialling you

Truecaller’s report described 2025 as the beginning of the “machine era” of spam calls, noting that spam is no longer driven only by human callers but is becoming an automated communication issue in which fraud networks use scripts, systems, and number rotation to scale attacks across markets.

In simple terms, a single fraudster with cheap software can now blast thousands of calls a day. That’s why blocking one number rarely solves the problem, as five more will appear the next day.

Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite launched in India with 8,000mAh battery: Check price, camera, performance, key features

Where India stands globally

Indonesia tops the global spam list, followed by Chile, Vietnam, and Brazil, with India in fifth place. While being fifth might sound low, a 66% spam intensity is a serious red flag. Trust in unknown numbers is declining sharply, prompting greater reliance on call identification and blocking technologies.

What you can do if you also get spam calls

You don’t need to wait for regulators to act. Install or update Truecaller, enable DND (Do Not Disturb) via your telecom provider’s app, and never share your OTP or Aadhaar details over a call as no legitimate bank or government body asks for these on a phone call. Report suspicious numbers directly through TRAI’s Sanchar Saathi portal.

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