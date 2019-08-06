2021 iPhones may have Face ID, in-display Touch ID

San Francisco: Apple is planning to reintroduce Touch ID with an in-display fingerprint sensor to its iPhones starting in 2021, a new report from noted industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said.

Kuo said that over the next 18 months, a lot of technical issues would be resolved which would enable Apple to deliver the high-tier experience it strives for in its devices, news portal 9To5MAC reported on Monday.

According to the report, Apple's future in-screen Touch ID sensor would probably be based on one of Qualcomm's ultrasonic fingerprint readers, which are similar to what Samsung uses in the Galaxy S10.

In addition, Kuo had earlier said that all three iPhone models slated for release next year would support 5G technology. While 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone models would support 5G, a cheaper 6.1-inch iPhone XR successor would only have access to LTE networks.