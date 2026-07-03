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5 biggest Instagram myths creators still believe in July 2026

One of the biggest myths is that expensive camera equipment is essential for success. Many of Instagram's top-performing Reels are recorded using smartphones with good lighting and clear audio.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 05:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 05:28 PM IST
5 biggest Instagram myths creators still believe in July 2026
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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