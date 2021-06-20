8 Android apps test positive for Joker malware, delete them right now or lose data

New Delhi: Joker is back! No, not the one from the Batman series, but the malware which has become a nightmare for Google. This time, Joker malware has affected eight apps on Google Play Store, according to research by Quick Heal Security Labs.

The good news is that Google Play Store has removed these eight apps: Auxiliary Message, Fast Magic SMS, Free CamScanner, Super Message, Element Scanner, Go Messages, Travel Wallpapers and Super SMS.

However, if any of them is installed on your smartphone then it is recommended that you should delete it right away. You can simply press the app icon for a few seconds to uninstall the app. Separately, you can go to your phone settings to remove the malicious Joker malware-infected apps from your devices.

The Joker malware has been here for a while now, and the worst part is that while Google removes infected apps from time to time, the malicious malware always sneaks in after few months.

The malware does so mostly by altering its code. It also uses the execution method, along with payload-retrieving techniques to make a comeback on Google Play Store after every time it gets removed.

How dangerous is Joker malware?

Joker malware is one of the most harmful strains which hampers the functioning of Android devices. It is infamous for stealing the data of Android users. The malware collects personal information such as phone database, SMS and OTPs, among others, according to cybersecurity researchers.

Moreover, the malware is capable of changing and evolving itself so that it can bypass the security norms of the Google Play Store. Also Read: Hundreds of flights cancelled amid new COVID outbreak in Southern China, strict curbs imposed