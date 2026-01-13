97 Per Cent HR leaders In India Expect Humans To Work Alongside AI By 2027: Report

Mumbai: Around 97 per cent of HR leaders in the tech sector in India feel that work by 2027 will be done by humans working alongside AI rather than engaging with it intermittently, a report said on Tuesday.

The report from Nasscom and Indeed, based on a poll of over 120 HR leaders in the tech sector in the country, found that 20-40 per cent of work in technology firms is already AI‑driven. Around 45 per cent of respondents reported that over 40 per cent of software development is now handled by AI, it said.

“As AI adoption deepens, skilling and capability building will be central to ensuring that talent continues to move up the value chain and delivers meaningful outcomes for businesses,” said Ketaki Karnik, Head of Research, Nasscom.

The report highlighted a shift from AI as a supplementary tool to becoming an integral part of everyday roles, workflows, and decision-making processes, with strong participation in intelligent automation (39 per cent) and business process management (37 per cent).

Meanwhile, over half of respondents cited low‑quality or incomplete AI outputs, underscoring the need for human oversight. Most effective human-AI partnerships are emerging across higher-order activities such as scope definition, system architecture, and data model design.

More routine and repeatable tasks, including boilerplate code generation and unit test creation, are expected to be increasingly automated by AI over the next two to three years, the report said. Hiring is evolving toward skills‑based assessment, with 85 per cent of managers prioritising skills-based hiring over credentials and 98 per cent highlighting the need for hybrid and multidisciplinary skills.

Around 83 per cent of HR leaders redesigned work by adding AI-specific roles. With respect to AI adoption, 79 per cent prioritised internal reskilling as a dominant strategy. Around 80 per cent of organisations followed a hybrid approach, with most employees working from the office three or more days a week, the report noted.