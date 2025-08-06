Apple iPhone 17 Series India Launch: Check Expected Display, Camera, Price, Pre-Orders And Sale Details

Apple iPhone 17 Series India Launch: Apple fans are excited about the upcoming iPhone 17 series, which is expected to bring a major new design. While The Cupertino-based tech giant is yet to make its official launch announcement, reports say the launch event might happen on September 3 or 9. Both dates are Tuesdays, which is when Apple usually holds its iPhone events.

However, September 3 may be skipped due to Labor Day in the United States and the ongoing IFA tech exhibition in Berlin. Hence, this makes September 9 a more viable choice to launch its premium products reportedly. The much-anticipated iPhone 17 series is expected to include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

According to several reports, pre-orders for the iPhone 17 are likely to begin on September 12, with the phones expected to hit stores around September 19. The entire iPhone 17 series will ship with iOS 26. It is important to note that not all iOS 26 features were shown at WWDC 2025. Apple is likely saving a few surprises for the iPhone 17 launch event. Meanwhile, the several handy features are on the way, including Call Screening, Hold Assist, AI-powered Maps, and group chat polls in Messages.

iPhone 17 Specifications And Price In India (Expected)

The premium smartphone is expected to feature a 6.27-inch LTPO OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by Apple’s new A19 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM, and offer a starting storage of 128GB. A major upgrade is also expected in the front camera, with a 24-megapixel sensor replacing the current 12-megapixel one.

On the photography front, the phone is likely to include two vertically stacked cameras, similar to the iPhone 16. The iPhone 17 may also introduce fresh colour options such as Steel Grey, Purple, Light Blue, and Green, alongside the classic Black and White. The iPhone 17 is expected to start at $799 in the US, which roughly converts to Rs 70,000 in India.

iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max Specifications And Price In India (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max are expected to be powered by the new A19 Pro chip, paired with 12GB of RAM and a starting storage of 256GB. The displays will likely remain the same size as the iPhone 16 Pro models—6.27 inches for the Pro and 6.86 inches for the Pro Max—with 120Hz refresh rates and improved peak brightness.

There are also rumours of a smaller Dynamic Island cutout on the Pro Max, though it’s still unclear if that change will make it to the final version. On the photography front, the iPhone 17 Pro may feature a 48MP main camera, a 48MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical and 7x crop zoom, and a new 24MP front camera. The Pro Max could go a step further, offering an 8x telephoto zoom for even better reach.

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to start at $1,099 in the US, while the iPhone Pro Max may be priced at $1,199. In India, this roughly converts to Rs 96,300 for the Pro and Rs 1,05,000 for the Pro Max.