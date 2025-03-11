A Massive Cyberattack Hits X, Tracing Those Behind It: Elon Musk

New Delhi: Elon Musk on Monday said a massive cyber attack has hit his X social media platform, that disabled millions of users across the globe, including in India, from accessing the popular platform.

The X platform went down in a massive global outage as users were unable to access the micro-blogging platform.

“We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing...,” said the billionaire in a post.

“There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X,” he said, adding that it is an attempt to silence him and his platform.

X, formerly Twitter, went non-operational for millions of users during the day.

According to platform outage tracking platform DownDetector, the X outage peaked at around 15:00 hours

A user commented: "Is Twitter down? Anyone getting the same issue? Can't open the comments section”.

“Thanks for the update. It's unreal how badly they want to shut down free speech,” another posted.

“Looks like someone really doesn’t want X to thrive. Wonder who’s behind it,” said another.

DownDetector reported a huge spike, with users rushing to lodge their complaints about the social media site on other platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

During the downtime, X stopped working completely while the users were unable to post tweets or even open pages on the platform.

X was acquired by Musk in October 2022 for $44 billion.

After the acquisition, X rarely went off the grid unlike its peers Facebook and Instagram.

Recently, the tech billionaire raised prices of its top-tier subscription service (Premium+) for his X social media platform by a massive 35 per cent for both new and existing users in India, including across global markets.