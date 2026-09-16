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A20 Pro vs A19 Pro: Here’s what’s new in Apple’s latest chip

On the manufacturing side, the A20 Pro is built on TSMC's 2-nanometre process, a step up from the A19 Pro's 3nm design. This brings gains in speed, efficiency, and how densely packed the transistors are.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 07:19 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 07:20 PM IST
A20 Pro vs A19 Pro: Here’s what’s new in Apple’s latest chip

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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