/A20 Pro vs A19 Pro: Here’s what’s new in Apple’s latest chip

Apple launched three new iPhones on September 9, and all of them run on the new A20 Pro chip. The iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and the long-awaited iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable, all use this in-house 2nm chip, which brings real upgrades to graphics, on-device AI, and memory bandwidth. Apple calls it a new benchmark for mobile computing, and improvements show up across almost every part of the chip.
Let's compare it to last year's A19 Pro, which powered the iPhone 17 Pro lineup and the iPhone Air. The A20 Pro offers 50 percent more memory bandwidth, up to 40 percent faster graphics performance, and double the AI processing power. Here's a closer look at how they stack up.
Specifications
On the manufacturing side, the A20 Pro is built on TSMC's 2-nanometre process, a step up from the A19 Pro's 3nm design. This brings gains in speed, efficiency, and how densely packed the transistors are. Both chips run a 6-core CPU, but the new one comes with 50 percent more memory bandwidth and now includes integrated Neural Accelerators.
GPU Performance
Graphics see a solid jump too. The A20 Pro moves to a 7-core GPU, up from the A19 Pro's 6-core setup, and Apple claims it renders graphics 40 percent faster. That should translate to smoother visuals and better frame rates in demanding games on both the iPhone 18 Pro series and the iPhone Duo.
On-Device AI Processing
AI performance gets a big boost as well. The A20 Pro features a new Dual 16-core Neural Engine, doubling the on-device AI power compared to before. This directly powers the new Siri AI, which is more conversational and can pull from personal context across apps, along with every other on-device AI task these phones handle.
Thermal Performance
Thermal design has changed too. Apple has repackaged the chip using an approach inspired by its M-series silicon, placing the die right next to the memory. This lets it connect directly to a new vapor chamber that dissipates heat more effectively. The result is up to 40 percent better sustained performance, meaning these phones should throttle less during long gaming sessions or heavy multitasking.
Battery and Efficiency
Battery life benefits from the chip's efficiency gains too. The iPhone 18 Pro offers up to 36 hours of video playback, while the Pro Max stretches that to 45 hours. Charging is quicker as well, with the Pro hitting 50 percent charge in around 15 minutes, and the Pro Max managing seven hours of playback from just five minutes on the charger.
New C2 modem
There's also a new C2 modem paired with the A20 Pro, Apple's next cellular chip. It's said to improve connectivity using AI, while using 15 percent less power than the C1X modem found in the iPhone Air and iPhone 17e. Worth noting, the A19 Pro in the iPhone 17 Pro relied on a third-party Qualcomm modem instead.
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