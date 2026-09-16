/A20 Pro vs A19 Pro: Here’s what’s new in Apple’s latest chip

Apple launched three new iPhones on September 9, and all of them run on the new A20 Pro chip. The iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and the long-awaited iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable, all use this in-house 2nm chip, which brings real upgrades to graphics, on-device AI, and memory bandwidth. Apple calls it a new benchmark for mobile computing, and improvements show up across almost every part of the chip.