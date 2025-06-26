Advertisement
Aadhaar-Based ID Check Approved For Verifying Candidates In IBPS Exams To Curb Cheating — Details Here

Aadhaar Authentication For IBPS Exams: This approval came after consultation with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and a final go-ahead from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2025, 06:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Aadhaar-Based ID Check Approved For Verifying Candidates In IBPS Exams To Curb Cheating — Details Here Image Credit: @airnewsalerts/X

Aadhaar Authentication For IBPS Exams: The Ministry of Finance has approved the use of Aadhaar authentication by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) to verify candidates’ identities during exams. This move aims to prevent cheating and impersonation in entrance exams. Moreover, it will help make the recruitment process in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector fairer and more transparent.

As per a notification published in the Gazette of India (S.O. 837, pages 1614–15/c), IBPS has been officially recognised as a Public Examination Authority under the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, issued the notification under Rule 5 of the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance Rules, 2020. It allows IBPS to use Aadhaar-based Yes/No or e-KYC authentication for candidates on a voluntary basis.

This approval came after consultation with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and a final go-ahead from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Promote Good Governance 

This initiative is designed to promote good governance and prevent malpractices such as impersonation during examinations. By offering a robust identity verification mechanism, the government aims to ensure a fair and transparent recruitment process, safeguarding the interests of genuine candidates who might otherwise be disadvantaged by fraudulent activities.

Beyond enhancing security, the voluntary Aadhaar authentication is expected to streamline and expedite the identity verification process, thereby reducing administrative burdens on IBPS. (With IANS Inputs)

Recently, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that Tatkal ticket bookings, based on Aadhaar-based OTP verification, will come into effect by July 1 to eliminate middlemen. 

