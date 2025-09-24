Aadhaar Card On WhatsApp: For millions of Indians, the Aadhaar card is not just a vital proof of identity but also a key to accessing government services. Now, this important document is even easier to access through WhatsApp. The Government of India has introduced a new feature that lets citizens download their Aadhaar directly via WhatsApp.

The service is available through the official MyGov Helpdesk chatbot, providing users with a faster and more convenient way to retrieve their Aadhaar without navigating multiple apps or websites.

Earlier, Aadhaar cards could only be accessed through platforms like DigiLocker or the UIDAI portal. With this new integration, users can securely download their Aadhaar and other linked documents directly within WhatsApp without needing to install any additional apps.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

With this new integration in an instant messaging app , WhatsApp offers citizens a secure way to access their documents conveniently. To use the service, users must have a DigiLocker account linked to their Aadhaar and an active registered mobile number. (Also Read: WhatsApp Rolls Out New Message Translation Feature For Android And iPhone Users; Here's How To Translate It)

How To Download Aadhaar Via WhatsApp

Step 1: Add the MyGov Helpdesk number (+91-9013151515) to your contacts.

Step 2: Open WhatsApp and send a greeting like “Hi” or “Namaste.

Step 3: Select DigiLocker services from the chatbot menu.

Step 4: Confirm your DigiLocker account and enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number.

Step 5: Check your registered mobile for the OTP, then enter it for verification.

Step 6: Once verified, choose Aadhaar to get your card in PDF format directly on WhatsApp.

This new feature allows faster access to Aadhaar, especially for users who use WhatsApp daily. It also lets you securely access official documents without switching between multiple apps