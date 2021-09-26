हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Accenture recruitment: IT major invites applications for analyst, associate level jobs

Accenture is hiring candidates for the analyst and associate job roles in Chennai and Noida. 

New Delhi: Accenture is inviting applications from candidates for the analyst and associate job roles in the finance department located in two major cities in India. Commerce graduates and other non-tech aspirants can also apply for the job at the global IT giant.

Here’s everything you need to know about the recent vacancies at Accenture: 

How to apply for an Accenture job?

Candidates planning to bag a job at Accenture can visit the official website of the company at https://www.accenture.com/us-en/careers

Job locations

Accenture new job openings will require candidates to work closely with its Noida or Chennai locations. 

Departments 

Accenture is currently hiring for the finance department in invoice processing operations and accounts payable processing.  

Job details for Analyst 

Candidates applying for the analyst position in invoice processing operations are required to have Procure to Pay Processing skills. Moreover, applicants also need to have experience of 3-5 years for applying for the job. Non-tech graduates can also apply for the job. 

Candidates hired for the role will be required to work on problems of lower complexity, along with working with peers. Exposure to clients will be limited in the job role. 

Job details for Associate 

Aspirants applying for the job role of associate will be required to work for Accenture’s Chennai office. They will be working in the finance department and will need to have skills related to accounts payable processing. Also Read: GST new rule: Aadhaar authentication now mandatory for GST refunds

BCom graduates with one to three years of experience can apply for the job that requires candidates to solve routine problems. Also Read: Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou arrives in China ending 3 years of US extradition fight

