Accept privacy policy before May 15, WhatsApp notifies users

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp is determined to roll out the new Privacy Policy and the last date to agree to its terms has been updated. WhatsApp has been sending in-app notifications that asked users to agree to the new Terms and Conditions before May 15, 2021.

Many users took to Twitter to share screenshots of notifications from WhatsApp reminding its users that they need to accept the new policy before May 15, if they wish to continue using the messaging app.

Previously, when the updated WhatsApp Privacy Policy was revealed, the organisation asked users to accept it before February 8 which was later pushed ahead due to the "misinformation" or the doubts related to the update. The notification read, “The terms and privacy policy go into effect on May 15. Please accept these updates to continue using WhatsApp after this date".

WhatsApp drew sharp criticisms when it announced it will be changing the way it shares user data through its platform as part of its updated privacy policy. The updated policy is mainly meant for businesses using its platform, as per the Facebook-owned messaging service, but the app will be allowed to share user details such as their phone numbers and transaction data if the policy is accepted. It also allows WhatsApp to share data with Facebook and its other subsidiaries.