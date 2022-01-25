Addicted to watching porn? THIS online fraud may take your hard-earned money, here's how

New Delhi: With the internet growing in size every day, the number of scammers on the internet is also growing at a rapid rate. Bad actors online are now drawing in folks who are viewing pornography on their computers, resurrecting an ancient scamming strategy. According to a recent allegation, people visiting pornographic websites are getting a false pop-up warning them that their "browser has been locked" for watching pornographic films. This fraud has been reported by a security researcher, who also shared a snapshot of a suspicious URL that results in a full-page pop-up on a Google Chrome browser.

The pop-up notifies users that their browser has been closed due to accessing porn, according to a complaint on Twitter by internet security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia. The pop-up requests for money in exchange for the browser being unblocked. The pop-up pretends to be from the Ministry of Law and Justice, and claims that the user's computer "has been blocked." "173-279 is the decree number. It also informs users that their browser has been blocked because they are "viewing and disseminating items prohibited by Indian law."

The pop-up demands Rs 29,000 as a penalty in order to open the computer. The con even goes so far as to say that if the user does not pay the penalty, the case documents for the computer will be forwarded to the ministry for criminal proceedings. The user has 6 hours to pay the fine, according to the message.

The message also includes a section called "Payment Details" where customers can pay with a Visa or MasterCard card. It states that after payment is received, the browser will be unlocked.

If you don't want to fall for such a con, the most simple thing you can do is avoid watching porn. If a pop-up appears on your computer, the simplest solution is to close the browser window. If that doesn't work and the pop-up has taken over your browser (unlikely), go to Task Manager (ctrl+alt+delete) and End Task for your browser. In addition, if the previous two procedures fail, a forced shutdown will aid your case.

The scheme is clearly a hoax, and it incorrectly refers to the Ministry of Law and Justice in order to deceive people. While pornography is still illegal in India, the government does not monitor people's computers to identify individuals who find ways to circumvent the ban. Scammers in India have used this tactic for a long time. In July of last year, a similar scam was discovered, in which scammers demanded Rs 3,000 in exchange for a similar warning.

