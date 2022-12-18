After Koo, another Twitter alternative in making, this time by ex-employee FIRED by Elon Musk

New Delhi: Users have been exploring other alternative platforms ever after Elon Musk took over Twitter, fired hundreds of employees, and altered nearly every other rule at the company as well as the platform. There are many Twitter alternatives out there, and two former Twitter employees are currently developing one more network they are dubbing "Spill."

Musk fired both Alphonzo Phonz Terrell and DeVaris Brown during the mass firing in November. Since then, both individuals claimed to have been developing a social media website called Spill and promoting it as a substitute for the bird app. They continued by saying that the Spill app would cater to "cultural drivers" and act as a haven for Black Twitter artists.

The app is meant to be "a real-time discussion platform that puts culture first," according to the platform's two developers. The platform will debut in January, according to the company's creators. Terrell led Twitter's global social and editorial operations up until the new leader let him go along with thousands of employees.

On the other hand, Brown focused mostly on machine learning while working as a product manager lead at Twitter. During the huge layoffs last month, Musk also fired him.

Although Spill is intended for everyone, Terrell stated in his essay announcing its introduction that it was "for culture drivers who frequently generate new trends but routinely get neglected and underpaid." Yes, he said, "we mean creators who identify as Black, Queer, and a range of powerful voices from beyond the United States.

The app's creators also disclosed that it will use blockchain to pay users for popular postings and offer "tea parties," which will enable users to meet up virtually or in person. It's not something with web3, Terrell said. "However, the blockchain is used to both credit artists and set up a model for us to automatically compensate them. It works incredibly well if they have a spill that becomes popular and we monetize it."