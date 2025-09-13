AI-Based Weather Forecasting: Ministry Sends Monsoon Forecast To 3.8 Crore Farmers To Plan Kharif Agricultural Decisions

AI-Based Weather Forecasting: The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare (MoAFW) announced on Friday that it sent AI-based monsoon forecasts through SMS (m-Kisan) to nearly 3.8 crore farmers across 13 states this year. These forecasts were issued earlier than ever—up to four weeks before the rains.

AI-Based Weather Forecasting: Tool For Planning Kharif Agricultural Decisions

AI-based models enabled forecasts tailored to farmers’ needs, providing them with a vital tool for planning Kharif crops. This first-of-its-kind targeted use of AI weather forecasts positions MoAFW as a global leader in applying AI to directly benefit farmers.

AI-Based Weather Forecasting: Depend On Kharif Farming

The crores of farmers in India rely on rainfall for Kharif farming, which is their main source of income. Getting monsoon forecasts in advance can help them decide what to plant, how much, and when. Thanks to artificial intelligence (AI), this is now possible with more accurate weather predictions.

AI-Based Weather Forecasting: Meeting At Krishi Bhavan

In a programme review meeting held at Krishi Bhavan on September 8, Additional Secretary Pramod Kumar Meherda and Joint Secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal met with Nobel Laureate and University of Chicago Professor Michael Kremer to discuss the groundbreaking initiative by the Ministry and the expansion of the programme. (Also Read: Google Gemini Nano Banana: How Many Free Images Can You Generate? 5 Viral Prompts Trending – Is It Safe to Use? Check Alternative AI Tools for 3D Models)

Additional Secretary Meherda remarked, “This programme harnesses the revolution in AI-based weather forecasting to predict the arrival of continuous rains, empowering farmers to plan agricultural activities with greater confidence and manage risks. We look forward to continuing to improve this effort in future years.”

This year, the monsoon arrived early, but there was a pause in the northward progression, stalling rains mid-season for 20 days. The AI-based forecasts distributed by the MoAFW correctly identified this pause in monsoon progression. “As climate change increases weather variability, forecasts are a useful tool to help farmers adapt to the situation,” said Joint Secretary Shri Sanjay Kumar Agarwal. (With IANS Inputs)