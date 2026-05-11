AI can soon shop, book trips, and handle tasks for you - but can you trust it? Experts warn users to be careful

Agentic AI: Imagine asking a digital assistant to help negotiate your home loan, manage your investment portfolio, or respond to a cyberattack on your company's network while you sleep. For the last two years, most public attention has been on Generative AI - chatbots that can write emails, summarize documents, and answer questions. But inside the technology industry, the conversation has already started moving toward something more serious: Agentic AI.

From chatbots to autonomous AI agents

Unlike a chatbot that mainly responds with text, an agentic system can take action. It can call tools, retrieve data, trigger workflows, and make decisions within a digital environment. Agentic AI can browse, compare, book, buy, and even negotiate on your behalf, without you lifting a finger.

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OpenAI has already launched a "Buy it in ChatGPT" feature, co-developed with Stripe, that lets users purchase directly from merchants inside a conversation. AI shopping agents are now live on ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity - completing real purchases for real consumers.

However, the implications of Agentic AI go far beyond shopping assistants and travel bookings.

AI assistants can now shop, compare, and negotiate for users

Picture this: you tell your AI assistant you want the best washing machine under Rs 35,000, delivered within three days, with at least a two-year warranty. The agent searches across platforms, compares seller ratings, reads the fine print on warranty terms, flags the best option, and checks out — all within minutes.

In 2026, AI is evolving from a passive tool that offers prediction to active, autonomous resources that can execute complex, multi-step, prescriptive actions across every consumer and operational touchpoint. That means your AI assistant could check flight prices, compare hotel reviews, flag the best deal within your budget, and book your entire trip - before you finish your morning tea.

According to industry experts, agents are set to rapidly take over high-friction tasks: price comparisons, credibility checks, return policy scanning, and review validation. Agentic AI can even act as an autonomous enterprise agent.

Experts warn AI governance is still catching up

But as AI systems begin making decisions and taking actions independently, concerns around governance and accountability are also growing.

"That ability creates enormous opportunity, but if an autonomous enterprise agent makes a wrong decision involving financial data, access permissions, or a security process, the consequences can be much more serious. Once AI can take action, governance is not an add-on. It becomes part of the foundation," said Yogesh Chamariya, a Senior Vice President and Lead Software Engineer in Cybersecurity & Technology Controls at a major U.S. financial institution.

He said that the future of AI in large organizations will not depend only on how powerful the model is. It will depend on how safely that model can be allowed to interact with data, tools, systems, and users. "If you want autonomous agents to operate safely, you have to be very clear about their boundaries," said Chamariya, adding, "The question is not just whether an AI can call a tool. The real question is: under what policy, using which data, with what authorization, and with what audit trail?"

Speaking on this, Ashvin Vellody, Partner at Deloitte India, said, “Agentic AI can create meaningful value in banking, payments, travel, and commerce when trust is built into the operating model from the start. For sensitive tasks, agents need clear permissions, decision boundaries, fraud controls, transaction limits, audit trails, and named accountability.” Both experts are pointing at the same blind spot: the technology is moving faster than the safety nets around it.

The hidden risks of AI making financial decisions

Even with governance controls in place, experts say another major challenge is ensuring that AI systems understand the right enterprise context before taking action.

"Even with policy controls, there is another problem: context. An AI system may know the steps needed to complete a task, but without the right enterprise context, it can still make a poor decision. In cybersecurity, that context is often spread across identities, applications, permissions, infrastructure, alerts, and historical activity," said Chamariya.

How companies are using RAG and Graph Intelligence for safer AI

To solve this problem, companies are increasingly relying on AI architectures designed to improve contextual understanding.

"Retrieval-Augmented Generation, known as RAG, with Graph Intelligence, helps ground AI responses in approved sources of information, while graph-based models help map relationships across complex enterprise systems. Instead of looking at one document or one alert in isolation, the AI can be supported with a broader view of how users, systems, permissions, and events are connected."

"Cybersecurity threats in large organizations rarely move in a straight line," Chamariya explains. "They often hide in–relationships between users, systems, permissions, applications, and activity patterns. Graph models help expose that structure. The goal is to give the AI a better grounded context, rather than leaving it to guess."

This matters in financial services because many risks are not obvious when viewed alone. A permission may look normal. A login may look routine. A system connection may not seem unusual. But when these signals are connected across a larger graph, they may reveal a pattern that points to a broader security concern.

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Human oversight may soon shift from approvals to supervision

These concerns become even more important as organizations begin deploying AI agents at scale.

As Agentic AI becomes more common in enterprise environments, Chamariya, who has 18+ years of experience and plays a leading architectural role in developing enterprise Agentic AI platforms for governed automation, believes the role of human oversight will also change. Many systems today rely on a "human-in-the-loop" approach, where a person approves important actions. That model will remain important, especially for high-risk decisions. But in large organizations, it may not be practical for humans to approve every small step manually.

Vellody also said, “Human oversight is essential, but it cannot compensate for poor process or weak solution design.” For that reason, Chamariya expects more organizations to move toward a stronger governance model: humans set the policies, risk limits, escalation paths, and approval rules, while AI agents operate within those boundaries. In this model, the human role does not disappear. It moves from approving every individual action to designing and supervising the control framework.

"That shift requires trust, which cannot be based only on confidence in the model. It has to be built into the system. If an AI agent takes an action, reviewers should be able to understand what information it used, what policy was applied, why the action was allowed, and whether it stayed within approved limits," he said.

When AI makes a costly mistake — Who is responsible?

"One of the biggest gaps in enterprise AI today is the distance between context and action," Chamariya says. "If an agent can search, reason, and act, but does not have controlled access to data, then you are automating uncertainty. The future of enterprise AI will depend on whether people can understand what the system did, why it did it, and whether it stayed within policy."

Vellody is also clear about where responsibility lies: “If an agent makes a costly mistake, the deploying organisation must be able to trace what happened, take corrective action, remediate impact, and strengthen controls to prevent recurrence.” In simple terms, the company that built or deployed the agent carries the burden of proof, not just the user.

Chamariya said, "Autonomy without governance is risk. But autonomy with policy, context, and accountability can become a foundation for safer enterprise AI." He focuses on transitioning security teams to intelligent, policy-controlled systems, emphasizing that AI must be built with strict governance, traceability, and human oversight.

While much of the discussion around Agentic AI is currently focused on enterprises, consumers are also expected to interact with autonomous AI systems much more frequently in the coming years.

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What users should check before trusting AI agents

Consumers may soon see AI agents integrated into smartphones, banking apps, travel services, shopping platforms, and smart home devices. Before allowing AI to make decisions, experts recommend checking:

What data can the AI access

Whether spending limits exist

If human approval is required for large actions

How activity history is recorded

Whether the company accepts responsibility for AI mistakes

Users should also avoid giving AI systems unrestricted access to payment apps, passwords, or sensitive financial information unless strong protections are clearly explained.

Agentic AI could change how people shop, travel, bank, and manage daily tasks over the next few years. The technology promises faster decisions, less manual work, and smarter automation. But as AI systems move from answering questions to taking real-world actions, the risks also become more serious.

Experts say the future of Agentic AI will depend on one thing: whether companies can build systems that users can understand, monitor, and trust. Without strong rules and clear accountability, AI convenience could quickly turn into financial and digital risk.