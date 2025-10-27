AI Deepfake Horror: College Student Dies By Suicide In Faridabad After Friend Blackmails Him Using Fake Pics Of Sisters- Details

AI Deepfake Horror: A tragic incident from Faridabad, Haryana, has shown how badly artificial intelligence (AI) can be misused. A 19-year-old boy died by suicide after some people blackmailed him using fake, AI-generated obscene photos and videos of his three sisters. The blackmailers demanded a lakhs of rupees to stop sharing the false content online. This shocking case has raised serious concerns about the misuse of AI to create fake and harmful material. Police have started an investigation to find the people responsible and to learn how the fake content was made and shared.

AI Deepfake Horror: Father Alleges AI Misuse After Phone Hacked

Rahul Bharti, a second-year student at DAV College, had been very upset for the last 15 days. He was not eating properly and mostly stayed quiet in his room, his father, Manoj Bharti, said. According to his father, someone hacked Rahul’s phone about two weeks ago and used artificial intelligence (AI) to create fake nude photos and videos of Rahul and his sisters.

From Blackmail To Tragedy

The person, who called himself ‘Sahil’ in the chat with Rahul, sent him fake obscene photos and videos and demanded Rs 20,000. In their last conversation, ‘Sahil’ threatened to share those pictures and videos on social media if Rahul didn’t pay the money. He even encouraged Rahul to end his life and mentioned some substances that could cause death. Distressed by the incident, Rahul reportedly consumed some tablets around 7 pm on Saturday. As his condition deteriorated, his family rushed him to the hospital, where he died during treatment.

Family Alleges Relative’s Involvement

Meanwhile, Rahul’s family suspects that another man, Neeraj Bharti, might also be involved in the case. They said Neeraj had spoken to Rahul just a few hours before his death. Rahul’s mother, Meena Devi, accused her brother-in-law of playing a role in the incident, saying she had a dispute with him about six months ago. She also claimed that he, along with a girl, planned the whole act. Based on the family’s complaint, police have registered a case against two individuals.

A case under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Old Faridabad police station. The accused, Sahil, is currently being questioned. According to Rahul’s father, Manoj, the family discovered a lengthy chat on Rahul’s phone, in which Sahil had allegedly sent AI-generated nude photos and videos of Rahul and demanded money from him. (Also Read: No More Lost Reels: Instagram Introduces Watch History Feature For Users In India; How To Use It)

Police Probe Cybercrime Angle

According to the investigating officer, “Rahul consumed poison and was rushed to a private hospital, where he later died during treatment. The investigation is underway based on a complaint filed by his father, and Rahul’s mobile phone is currently being examined,” said Investigating Officer Sunil Kumar. Old Faridabad Police Station in-charge Vishnu Kumar described the incident as “a serious case of cybercrime and misuse of AI technology.”