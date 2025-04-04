Advertisement
AADHAAR CARDS

AI-Generated Aadhaar Cards? ChatGPT's New Feature Triggers Major Concerns Of Misuse

In a worrying trend, some social media users have started posting fake Aadhaar cards featuring their own photos—created using ChatGPT’s new image generation tool. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2025, 02:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
AI-Generated Aadhaar Cards? ChatGPT's New Feature Triggers Major Concerns Of Misuse Image Credit: @yaswanthtweet/X

New Delhi: The Aadhaar card is a crucial identity document for Indian residents, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). But what if artificial intelligence could create one? Sounds unbelievable, right? With the launch of GPT-4o’s image generation feature by OpenAI last week, users have already created over 700 million images—ranging from artwork to realistic-looking documents. Concerns are now growing over how such powerful AI tools could be misused especially in sensitive areas like identity creation.

In a worrying trend, some social media users have started posting fake Aadhaar cards featuring their own photos—created using ChatGPT’s new image generation tool. While concerns about AI misuse have been around for a while the launch of ChatGPT’s ability to create highly realistic images has brought those fears closer to reality.

After spotting a wave of Aadhaar-like images on social media, we decided to test it ourselves using ChatGPT’s image generator. The result? Surprisingly close to a real Aadhaar card—though the facial features were slightly off, everything else looked quite convincing.

OpenAI has acknowledged that this powerful new feature also brings increased risks. In its GPT-4o system card, the company admitted that the tool could potentially be misused more easily compared to earlier versions.

