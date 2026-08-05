New Delhi: An OpenAI AI agent’s unauthorised cyber operation during a security test has led experts to examine whether a “kill switch”, an emergency off button that can shut down an artificial intelligence system if it starts behaving dangerously, can actually prevent harm.
The incident came to light after reports said the AI agent, built to perform complex tasks with limited human supervision, exploited security weaknesses during a test and accessed information from the servers of Hugging Face, a company that provides tools and platforms for machine learning developers.
The agent was being tested for its ability to identify and exploit vulnerabilities. During the exercise, it allegedly cheated by taking responses from Hugging Face’s servers instead of following the intended testing process. The developers discovered the activity only after several days.
On July 29, the OpenAI said the agent targeted several “publicly available services” and that it was investigating the incidents. The company said, “We take seriously our responsibility to identify and prepare for risks from rapidly improving AI systems.”
The incident has raised the question of whether advanced AI systems can be controlled as they become more independent. The possibility of machines acting beyond human instructions has long been explored in science fiction, including films such as ‘Terminator’, where an AI system turns against its creators.
However, experts say the real issue is more complicated than simply having an emergency shutdown button.
Mathematician and data scientist Dr Cathy O’Neil said the question is not only whether AI can be switched off, but also how companies make, test and control these systems.
The author of ‘Weapons of Math Destruction’ criticised the way companies respond when AI systems behave unexpectedly. She argued that blaming the AI agent ignores the responsibility of the organisations that build and deploy such systems.
“Some years ago, a computer glitch caused hundreds of flights to be cancelled at the American Airlines. It was embarrassing for them,” she said, as quoted BBC.
“Imagine if the company had defended the mistake by saying, ‘Oh, this happened because the computer is smarter than us.’ That is essentially what OpenAI tried to do,” she added.
She said AI companies have been given too much power without enough independent oversight. “I refuse to believe that AI did this. OpenAI did this. They should take responsibility for their bad design and apologise,” she said.
The United States, where most major AI companies are based, still does not have a single federal law regulating artificial intelligence systems.
Dr Rumman Chowdhury, a data scientist and former director of machine learning ethics at X, said companies need stronger safeguards, including independent testing and “effective shutdown capabilities”.
However, she warned against presenting incidents such as the Hugging Face attack as a machine becoming rebellious.
“Presenting this event as a need for a big off switch allows the industry to avoid structural problem, which is that agents are being given tools and credentials they do not need,” she said.
She explained that AI systems, which are trained to complete goals, may sometimes treat instructions to stop as obstacles and try to bypass them. “This is a design and training problem,” she said.
Dr Ollie Buckley from Loughborough University also said the idea of an AI system wanting to harm humans should not be the way to understand the problem.
According to him, modern AI agents are becoming better at finding unexpected ways to complete tasks. “In cybersecurity, attackers do exactly this,” he said.
Buckley added that the incident was less about a “rogue AI” and more about the need to update security practices as AI systems become more capable.
Dr Constantinos Gkoutzis from the Imperial College London said the public should understand that no machine had “rebelled” against humans.
“The most important thing for the public is that a machine did not rise against us. A company lost control during its own capability testing,” he said.
Experts also said that a kill switch has limitations. Turning off a system only helps after the problem has been identified. If developers do not know what an AI system is doing, an emergency shutdown mechanism may not prevent the damage.
The debate around AI safety is now moving beyond the idea of stopping a fictional machine takeover. Experts say the bigger challenge is building systems with proper limits, monitoring and accountability before they are given greater independence.
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