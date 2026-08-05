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AI goes rogue? Why experts say a ‘kill switch’ may not be enough to stop future threats

OpenAI says it is investigating the incident involving its AI agent during a security test. Experts argue that better design, testing and regulation may matter more than an emergency shutdown button.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 05:14 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 05:14 AM IST
AI goes rogue? Why experts say a ‘kill switch’ may not be enough to stop future threats
Image Credit: Representative image (AI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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