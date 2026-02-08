AI Impact Summit 2026: 100 Countries, 15 Heads of State, 100+ CEOs to attend; Top global leaders, Check Delhi hotel rates

AI Impact Summit 2026: India will host the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from February 16 to February 20, bringing together global technology executives, researchers, policymakers, investors and leaders from across the world. The summit is based on three core principles, called the Sutras of People, Planet and Progress.

The focus is on developing AI systems that are inclusive, socially responsible and environmentally sustainable, while ensuring technology supports long-term global development. However, the preparations are in full swing as the national capital gears up to welcome a large number of foreign delegates and international speakers expected to attend the high-profile event.

AI Impact Summit 2026: 100 countries, 100+ CEOs and 500+sessions

Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said the AI Impact Summit 2026 will be the biggest AI summit so far, with participation from over 100 countries, more than 15 Heads of State, 100+ CEOs, and 500+ sessions planned for the global event, reinforcing India’s growing role in the global AI ecosystem. Notably, the India–AI Impact Summit 2026, was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the France AI Action Summit and it will be the first-ever global AI summit hosted in the Global South.

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Research Symposium

A key highlight of the summit is the Research Symposium on “AI and its Impact”, which aims to bring artificial intelligence research closer to policy and real-world decision-making. The symposium has generated strong interest, with more than 250 research submissions received from India and abroad. The initiative seeks to act as a bridge between research, policy and practice by creating a platform where researchers, policymakers and practitioners can engage, exchange ideas and explore practical applications of AI.

AI Impact Summit 2026: AI Language Models, 500 AI startups

The event will focus on several key themes, with dedicated working groups discussing how AI is changing jobs, building trust and safety in AI models, and applying AI across different industries. During the summit, the government will also launch multiple indigenous AI language models, including foundational models and smaller language models. This is a major focus area under the Rs 10,370 crore IndiaAI Mission.

The summit will feature a startup showcase with over 500 AI startups and host nearly 500 sessions alongside the main programme. According to a government press statement, this makes the event one of the most comprehensive global gatherings dedicated to artificial intelligence.

AI Impact Summit 2026: Top global leaders expected

The AI Impact Summit 2026 is likely to feature an impressive lineup of global leaders, including Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet; Bill Gates, Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm; Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Airtel; Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic; Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of Nvidia; Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Chairman of Infosys; Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons; and Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. These leaders are expected to share insights on the future of AI and its global impact.

AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi hotel rates

The India AI Impact Summit has surely impacted hotel rates in Delhi NCR. Several 5 star hotels in Delhi are going at 1 Lakh+ per night between 16-20 Feb. — Aloke Bajpai (@alokebajpai) February 6, 2026

Aloke Bajpai, CEO of travel portal Ixigo, said that the India AI Impact Summit has pushed hotel prices sharply higher in the Delhi NCR region, with several five-star hotels charging over Rs 1 lakh per night between February 16 and 20.