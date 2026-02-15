AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam: India to Shape Global AI Agenda, Say Adobe and Kore.ai CEOs

India AI Impact Summit 2026: The India AI Impact Summit, scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam from February 16–20, positions India front and centre as a key global player in Artificial Intelligence.

The Summit is envisioned as a pivotal global platform to shape a future-oriented agenda for inclusive, responsible, and impactful AI. It aims to move beyond high-level discussions and deliver tangible outcomes that support economic growth, social development, and the sustainable use of AI.

This year’s Summit will serve as an impact-focused global forum, shaping AI into measurable outcomes across economies. It aligns with the national vision of “Welfare for All, Happiness for All” and the global principle of “AI for Humanity.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen Praises India’s Vision

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen said India has consistently demonstrated what is possible when ambition meets imagination.

“India has always shown what's possible when imagination meets ambition. I commend Honourable Prime Minister Modi and the Ministry of Electronics and IT for their visionary leadership in organising the AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit in the Global South. It reflects our shared commitment to harnessing the transformative power of AI to drive inclusive growth, unlock human potential, and create a sustainable future. At Adobe, we are proud to lead the way in developing commercially safe creative AI, supporting the vision of a Viksit Bharat and empowering everyone to create,” he said in a video posted by the Indian Embassy in the US.

Raj Koneru: AI Will Transform How Humans Live

Raj Koneru, Founder and CEO of Kore.ai, said AI represents more than just technological transformation and that India will play a pivotal role in its evolution.

“I have been a tech entrepreneur all my life, and I have never seen technology like AI before. We have seen the internet, the cloud, and mobile revolutions, but AI is more than transformation — it will fundamentally change the way humans live. India has a pivotal role in this process. With its strong digital infrastructure, enormous human talent pool, and supportive government, India is poised to provide AI solutions to the world. We recognised this early and built Kore.ai from India nearly a dozen years ago, creating a world-class AI platform. I am excited to be at the India AI Summit along with other business and technology leaders to exchange ideas,” he said in a video message shared by the Indian Embassy in the US.

India’s rapid adoption of AI is opening new pathways for innovation and inclusive growth across sectors. As technology evolves, the country is advancing workforce readiness for an AI-driven economy while ensuring broad participation across regions and socio-economic groups.

Vinod Khosla Highlights AI’s Potential for Inclusive Services

Vinod Khosla, Founder of Khosla Ventures, said he looks forward to discussions on how AI services can benefit Indian citizens, particularly underserved communities.

“The AI Summit in India is an exciting opportunity to talk about the benefits of AI. AI is a transformational force, especially for the bottom half of the population that has limited access to the knowledge economy. It can provide services such as healthcare and education in local languages and at accessible levels. This is a massive opportunity, and I look forward to discussions about how AI services can empower the Indian population, especially those with the least resources,” he said.

Strengthening India’s Role in the Global AI Agenda

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 strengthens India’s position as a key platform for shaping the global AI agenda. By linking policy with implementation and innovation with public purpose, the Summit establishes a structured approach to responsible AI deployment. It aligns technological advancement with inclusive growth and sustainable development.