AI Impact Summit 2026 Concludes: 88 countries and global leaders back New Delhi declaration on AI for social good

India AI Impact Summit 2026 Highlights: The India AI Impact Summit 2026 concluded in New Delhi on Saturday with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact. The Declaration was endorsed by 88 countries and international organisations, marking a major step forward in global cooperation on artificial intelligence. It reflects a global consensus on using AI for economic growth and social good.

The summit is guided by the principle of “Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya” (Welfare for all, Happiness for all), the Declaration stresses that the benefits of AI should be shared fairly across humanity. The Declaration calls for stronger international cooperation, engagement with multiple stakeholders, respect for national sovereignty, and the development of AI through accessible and trustworthy frameworks.

India AI Impact Summit 2026: 7 key pillars

It is built around seven key pillars that form the foundation for global AI collaboration: Democratising AI Resources, Economic Growth and Social Good, Secure and Trusted AI, AI for Science, Access for Social Empowerment, Human Capital Development, and Resilient, Efficient, and Innovative AI Systems.

The Declaration highlights AI’s role in driving economic transformation, the need for open-source and accessible AI ecosystems, energy-efficient AI infrastructure, wider use of AI in science, governance, and public services, and stronger global cooperation. “Robust digital infrastructure and meaningful, affordable connectivity are prerequisites for deploying AI and unlocking its full potential,” it said.

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Inspired by Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

The mega-event is inspired by the principle of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family), the Declaration stated: “We recognise the importance of enhancing the affordability of and access to AI resources, which are critical to enabling all countries to develop, adopt, and deploy AI for the benefit of their citizens.”

“To this effect, we take note of the Charter for the Democratic Diffusion of AI as a voluntary and non-binding framework to promote access to foundational AI resources, support locally relevant innovation, and strengthen resilient AI ecosystems while respecting national laws,” it added. It further stated that advancing secure, trustworthy, and robust AI is foundational to building trust and maximising societal and economic benefits.

“We recognise that removing structural barriers and increasing the availability of AI research infrastructure can promote the use of AI in scientific research and development across countries. International scientific collaborations can unlock AI’s potential in R&D by bringing together unique expertise, perspectives, and resources,” it added.

“We acknowledge that the AI Impact Summit will contribute to strengthening international cooperation and a multi-stakeholder approach to advance shared priorities, as well as voluntary and non-binding guidelines and principles, which can promote AI for a prosperous future for humanity,” it noted. (With IANS Inputs)