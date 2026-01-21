AI Impact Summit 2026: India Highlights Three Key Objectives At Davos; IT Minister Meets Google Cloud CEO-Details

AI Impact Summit 2026 In India: As India prepares to host the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi next month, the spotlight is firmly on the country’s growing role on the global technology stage. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, speaking at Davos, emphasised that the summit is built around three clear goals, reflecting India’s steady rise as a trusted global partner, driven by its push for sovereign AI models, robust safety frameworks, and a rapidly strengthening semiconductor ecosystem.

Key Objectives Of Upcoming AI Impact Summit

The AI Impact Summit has been designed around three clear goals. The first is impact, focusing on how AI models, applications, and the wider AI ecosystem can boost efficiency, raise productivity, and create broader benefits for the economy. The second goal is accessibility, with a special focus on making AI more affordable and usable for India and the Global South.

Referring to India’s success with UPI and the Digital Public Infrastructure stack, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the world is now watching to see if India can build a similar, scalable, and cost-effective framework for AI.

The third goal is safety. He stressed the importance of addressing concerns around AI by creating strong guardrails, clear guidelines, and built-in safety features. Vaishnaw added that India should also develop its own regulatory and safety framework for AI.

The AI Impact Summit, scheduled for next month, will bring together global policymakers and technology leaders, and is expected to feature major investment announcements along with the launch of India’s AI models.

India Crosses 2 Lakh Startups

India is now home to nearly 2 lakh startups and ranks among the top three startup ecosystems in the world. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that 24 Indian startups are currently working on chip design, one of the toughest areas for new companies. Of these, 18 have already secured venture capital funding, reflecting strong investor confidence in India’s deep-tech potential.

The minister also shared details of India’s semiconductor strategy. He pointed out that around 75 per cent of global chip demand falls in the 28nm to 90nm range, which is used in sectors such as electric vehicles, automobiles, railways, defence, telecom equipment, and a large portion of consumer electronics.

Ashwini Vaishnaw said India is aiming to build strong manufacturing capabilities in this segment first before moving to more advanced technologies. In collaboration with industry partners like IBM, India has a clear roadmap to progress from 28nm to 7nm chips by 2030, and further to 3nm by 2032.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Meets Google Cloud CEO

Ashwini Vaishnaw also met Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian in Davos, where Google reaffirmed its growing commitment to India’s AI ecosystem. This includes plans for a $15 billion AI data centre in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, along with expanded partnerships with Indian startups. During his visit, Vaishnaw also met Meta’s Chief Global Affairs Officer, Joel Kaplan, and discussed measures to ensure the safety of social media users, particularly in addressing the risks posed by deepfakes and AI-generated content. (With IANS Inputs)