AI Impact Summit 2026: Why did Government of India extend AI Expo dates? Check new schedule, timings, metro, shuttle and parking details

India AI Impact Summit Expo Date Extended: India is hosting one of the largest artificial intelligence events, the AI Impact Summit 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The AI summit has brought together global leaders, policymakers, and technology experts from across the world to discuss the future of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event at Bharat Mandapam. Due to an overwhelming public response, the government has extended the India AI Impact Expo 2026 by one more day. The decision was taken to ensure a more comfortable and seamless experience for visitors amid strong public interest.

Earlier, the AI Impact Summit 2026 was scheduled to be hosted between Monday, 16 February 2026 and Friday, 20 February 2026, before the extension announced during Wednesday's press conference.

AI Expo date extended for public

IT Secretary Krishnan announced at a press conference that the AI Expo has been extended by one more day in view of the overwhelming response and higher footfall. The event will now remain open to the public until 8 PM (IST) on Saturday, 21 February 2026. (Also Read: Apple March 4 Event: Rs 50,000 MacBook, iPhone 17e, M4 iPad Air, HomePod Mini and Siri AI Updates Expected; Where to watch event live)

However, the exhibition will remain closed to visitors on Friday, 19 February 2026, due to VIP movement and other access-restricted events scheduled for that day. Officials said the temporary closure is aimed at avoiding inconvenience to the public and ensuring smooth security arrangements.

AI Impact Summit 2026: Timings, entry gates and parking details

The Ministry of Electronics & IT on 18 February 2026 issued key details for delegates attending the third day of the mega AI event, AI Impact Summit 2026. The event will be held across multiple venues with specific timings. At Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, visitors can attend from 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM, while the Bharat Mandapam Expo Area will remain open from 9:30 AM to 8:00 PM.

Meanwhile, Sushma Swaraj Bhawan will host sessions from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM. The ministry has strongly advised registered delegates to use public transport, metro services, or cabs due to limited parking availability at the venue. Gate Number 4 will be open from 8:00 AM onwards for car and cab drop-offs. (Also Read: India's First AI Finance Model: FiMI unveiled at India AI Impact Summit 2026, supports multiple languages; Check key features)

Delegates arriving via the metro can enter through Gate Number 10 between 8:00 AM and 4:30 PM, while media personnel should use Gate Number 5A, which will also open from 8:00 AM onwards. Limited parking will be available at Purana Qila Parking, Zoo Parking Space, and JLN Stadium Parking. Shuttle services will operate from these locations to Gate Number 4 at Bharat Mandapam.