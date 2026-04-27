AI-led small and medium business platforms see growth push; BusinessBay.io says India emerges key market for digital business tools

New Delhi: AI-driven business automation platforms are increasingly focusing on India as a key growth market, driven by rising digital adoption among small and medium businesses (SMBs) and the need for integrated, easy-to-use tools.

Platforms such as BusinessBay.io are targeting large-scale expansion, aiming to onboard businesses across multiple cities while building recurring revenue models around software-led services.

The company has outlined plans to scale its presence to over 100 cities in India and target the onboarding of more than 1 million businesses over the next five years. India is expected to serve as a central growth driver in its broader global expansion strategy.

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In an official statement, the company stated it has "announced to achieve USD 25M-USD 50M revenue and 1 million businesses globally over 5 Years. The company is betting big on India as its primary growth engine, with plans to invest up to USD 1 million and onboard over 1 million businesses in the country over the next five years".

The shift reflects a wider trend in the SMB ecosystem, where businesses are moving away from fragmented digital tools towards unified platforms that combine customer engagement, payments, operations, and digital identity management.

Industry is increasingly leveraging AI-powered tools such as chatbots, CRM and ERP integrations, and no-code platforms to simplify operations for small businesses. Adoption is being further supported by mobile-first and messaging-based onboarding systems, including platforms built around widely used applications like WhatsApp.

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At the same time, companies are transitioning from hardware-led offerings to software-driven, subscription-based models, aiming to build higher-margin and scalable revenue streams. This includes expanding offerings across automation tools, transaction services, and integrated digital ecosystems.

Akram, Founder of BusinessBay.io said, "Our vision is to become the default business identity and AI operating system for SMBs globally. India is central to this journey. By combining low-friction onboarding through WhatsApp with AI-driven tools and an integrated ecosystem, we are solving the problem of fragmentation and enabling businesses to scale more efficiently".

The segment is also witnessing growing enterprise interest, with platforms reporting traction from large clients alongside SMB adoption, helping improve user retention and engagement.