Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3020581https://zeenews.india.com/technology/ai-pact-between-italy-india-and-kenya-to-boost-inclusive-innovation-report-3020581.html
NewsTechnologyAI pact between Italy, India and Kenya to boost inclusive innovation: Report
TECHNOLOGY

AI pact between Italy, India and Kenya to boost inclusive innovation: Report

The agreement emphasises ethical and inclusive AI, reducing the risk of technologies that may not suit local contexts and includes research networks, computing resources, and digital platforms to support AI innovation. 

|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 07:41 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

AI pact between Italy, India and Kenya to boost inclusive innovation: ReportImage Credit: IANS

New Delhi: The trilateral cooperation agreement on artificial intelligence at the AI Impact Summit between Italy, India and Kenya will foster "AI-driven development across Africa, with a strong emphasis on local empowerment, sustainability, and inclusive innovation," a new report has said. 

The report from AIBase.ng said the initiative emphasises co‑creation and African‑led development ensuring that AI tools reflect the social, economic, and cultural contexts of African communities. The new initiative is more collaborative unlike "traditional AI partnerships, which often involve technology transfer from developed countries," the report suggested.

Further, the new pact supports data sovereignty, ensuring that African nations control their own data and AI systems. AI solutions developed under this agreement will target challenges in agriculture, healthcare, education and financial inclusion, the report further said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Short‑term goals under the agreement include launching 15 pilot AI applications by the end of 2026, while long‑term ambitions aim to expand to around 100 projects across the continent, the report further said.

The agreement emphasises ethical and inclusive AI, reducing the risk of technologies that may not suit local contexts and includes research networks, computing resources, and digital platforms to support AI innovation.

The partnership reinforces Kenya's position as a regional technology hub and gateway for innovation across Africa and India will gain from robust South–South cooperation and showcasing scalable, human-centric digital solutions, the Nigeria-based media house said.

"Italy acts as a bridge between Europe, Asia, and Africa, leveraging initiatives such as the Mattei Plan’s AI Hub for Sustainable Development to facilitate collaboration," it added.The ‘AI Impact Summit 2026’, held in New Delhi last week, concluded with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact, marking a significant milestone in global cooperation on artificial intelligence.

“As on February 21, 2026, 88 countries and international organisations had endorsed this declaration. Since then, 3 more countries — Bangladesh, Costa Rica and Guatemala — have joined the declaration, taking the total number of signatories to 91 countries and organisations,” Ministry of Electronics and IT said in a statement.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

mobility
Cabinet approves multi-tracking railway projects worth Rs 9,072 crore
mobility
Cabinet approves Rs 1,067 Cr to boost Ahmedabad-GIFT City Metro connectivity
Srinagar
Srinagar international airport to get ₹1,677 cr civil enclave to boost tourism
Auto news
Cheapest turbo-petrol SUVs in India: Nexon tops the list
Priyanka Mohan
Made in Korea release date out: Read to know the date
IPL 2026 overseas players
Meet 6 Overseas from MI, DC, RR, KKR, CSK, LSG, PBKS lighting up T20 WC 2026
US-China trade tensions 2026
Trade with China, sheltering with US: What drives West’s delicate Double Game
Assam election
Himanta's next-term bid: Can BJP retain power in Assam? A SWOT analysis
Saiyami Kher
Saiyami Kher pens about Mumbai’s declining air quality,
rashmika mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Cricket takes center stage