Ai+ Pulse 2 launched in India after NovaPods earbuds series: Check specs, price, launch offers, and sale date

Ai+ Pulse 2 Price in India: India’s homegrown brand Ai+ has launched the Pulse 2, the latest smartphone in its Pulse series. The smartphone comes in five colors and two storage options. It features a dual AI rear camera inside a stylish squircle-shaped module. The dual SIM device runs on NxtQuantum OS and Ai+’s custom skin, which is based on Android 16.

The smartphone has achieved an impressive 2,70,000+ score on the AnTuTu benchmark. The budget smartphone will be available in two 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB storage variants and is offered in green, blue, pink, purple, and black colour options.

Earlier, the Ai+ has introduced its AIoT devices in India, launching the NovaPods earbuds series. The lineup includes the NovaPods Clips, NovaPods Pro and NovaPods Go earbuds. The NovaPods range is priced to suit different needs and budgets: the NovaPods Clips are available for Rs 3,999, the NovaPods Pro are priced at Rs 1,999, and the NovaPods Go come at an affordable Rs 699.

Ai+ Pulse 2 specifications

The device features a 6.75-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels, offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 450 nits. It is powered by a 1.8 GHz Octa-Core UNISOC T7250 processor built on a 12nm process, paired with a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU for graphics performance. (Also Read: AWS Outage in UAE: Amazon data centre hit by ‘Objects’, fire disrupts EC2 and RDS services as Dubai, Abu Dhabi see Iran strikes)

Users can choose between 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB or 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, with the option to expand memory up to 2TB via microSD. The phone supports dual SIM functionality (nano + nano + microSD) and is backed by a massive 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

On the photography front, the smartphone features a 50MP rear camera with LED flash and an 8MP front camera for selfies. Security features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device also offers a 3.5mm audio jack, a bottom-ported speaker, and is dust and splash resistant with an IP64 rating. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz +5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port.

Ai+ Pulse 2 price in India and availability

The Ai+ Pulse 2 is priced at Rs. 5,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the top variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs. 7,999. The phone will go on sale on Flipkart starting March 11 at 12 PM. For the first 24 hours, the 4GB + 64GB model will be available at Rs. 5,999, and the 6GB + 128GB model at Rs. 7,999.