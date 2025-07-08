Ai+ Pulse And Ai+ Nova 'Made in India' Smartphones Launched; Check Camera, Battery, Price, and Availability

Ai+ Smartphone India Launch: Former Realme CEO Madhav Sheth's latest venture, NxtQuantum, has introduced Ai+ smartphones in the Indian market. The Ai+ smartphone lineup includes two models: Pulse and Nova 5G. These handsets run on Android 15-based NxtQuantum OS, which has been fully developed in India.

The devices support regional languages and offer a customizable user experience through features like NxtQuantum’s Theme Designer Tool. The Ai+ smartphones come with secure Indian data storage on MeitY-approved Google Cloud regions and follow a zero-trust security framework. The Ai+ Pulse and Ai+ Nova 5G are available in five colour options which includes Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Purple.

Ai+ Pulse Specifications

It features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 450 nits of brightness, offering a smooth and vibrant viewing experience. Measuring 8.5mm in thickness and weighing approximately 193 grams, the device is powered by a Unisoc T615 octa-core processor.

The smartphone is available in two RAM variants—4GB and 6GB—paired with 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. On the photography front, the Ai+ Pulse is equipped with a 50MP rear camera offering CIF clarity and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Ai+ Nova Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, enhancing visual fluidity. It has a slim profile at 8.2mm thickness and weighs around 196 grams. Powered by the Unisoc T8200 processor, the device comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD.

For photography, it offers a 50MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The Ai+ Nova 5G also supports dual 5G SIMs, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and includes a 3.5mm headphone jack for added convenience.

Ai+ Pulse And Ai+ Nova Price In India And Availability

The Ai+ Pulse is available in two storage variants: the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 4,999, while the higher-end 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 6,999. Meanwhile, the Ai+ Nova 5G is offered in two configurations: the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 7,999, while the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model is available for Rs 9,999.

Both models will be part of upcoming flash sales on July 12 and July 13, respectively, offering exclusive day-one promotions. It is now available on Flipkart.