AI race heats up: Anthropic may build its own chips to power Claude AI; Key reasons behind this move

Anthropic Claude AI: As we are all well aware of how advanced the artificial intelligence race has become, with hundreds of innovations emerging every month, the widely known AI developer Anthropic is reportedly building its own AI chips to power Claude AI. This move, in early 2026, reflects a wider shift in the tech industry, where control over hardware is becoming just as important as software innovation.

According to multiple recent reports, Anthropic is evaluating in-house chip development to power its rapidly growing AI models, as demand for computing resources surges globally.

Why Anthropic may build its own chips

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Rising demand for AI computing

The popularity of Claude has skyrocketed, with the company’s revenue run rate crossing $30 billion in 2026, up sharply from about $9 billion in 2025. This surge requires massive computing power, creating pressure on existing infrastructure.

Global chip shortage

Advanced AI chips, especially GPUs and specialised processors, are in limited supply. This has become a key bottleneck for companies building large AI systems.

Reducing dependence on Big Tech

Currently, Anthropic relies on hardware from companies like Nvidia, Google (TPUs), and partners such as Broadcom. After building its own chips, it could reduce this dependence and gain greater control over performance and costs.

Cost optimisation at scale

Running advanced AI models is extremely expensive. Custom chips–like Google’s TPUs–can be more efficient and cheaper in the long run compared to off-the-shelf GPUs.

Performance tuning for AI models

Designing chips specifically for Claude could allow Anthropic to optimise speed, energy use, and model training efficiency, giving it a competitive edge.

(Also Read: OpenAI's ChatGPT becomes second most downloaded app in world, AI boom surges)

The AI race

Other tech giants are already moving in this direction. Google builds its own TPUs, while companies like Amazon and Microsoft are investing heavily in custom AI hardware ecosystems.

Industry experts say Anthropic’s chip ambitions are still at an exploratory stage, and the company may ultimately continue relying on partners.

However, the intent itself signals a broader industry shift: AI companies are no longer just software players; they are becoming full-stack technology providers. As the AI battle intensifies, owning the underlying hardware could be key to scaling faster, reducing costs, and staying ahead in the AI race.