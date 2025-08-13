AI Startup Perplexity Offers $34.5 Billion To Acquire Google Chrome Browser Amid Antitrust Talks
Google Chrome For Sale: Artificial intelligence startup Perplexity has made a bold offer to acquire Google’s Chrome browser for $34.5 billion, which the tech giant could be compelled to sell amid antitrust proceedings. The proposed amount, outlined in a letter of intent, is nearly double Perplexity’s reported $18 billion valuation from a recent funding round.
